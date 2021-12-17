Video
Home Miscellaneous

Journo among 10 hurt as AL, BNP men clash

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA, Dec 16: At least 10 people including a local journalist were injured in a clash between activists of the ruling Awami League (AL) and the BNP in Kolmakanda upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The incident was reported from Sidhli Bazar of Koilati union in Kolmakanda upazila around 7:30am on Thursday.
According to locals, a scuffle broke out between AL and BNP activists when they were returning with party processions after paying tribute at Sidhli Bazar Memorial on the occasion of the Victory Day.
The two parties chased and counter chased one another and pelted brick chips targeting opponents. A few minutes later, some 50 to 60 people led by district Jubo Dal Joint Secretary and Koilati Union Parishad's outgoing Chairman Rubel Bhuiyan attacked the ruling party leaders and activists, said locals.
The injured journalist Rana Akand, who is the Kolmakanda upazila correspondent of the Ajker Patrika, was taken to Netrakona Modern Sadar Hospital in a serious condition. He required 10 bandages on the head.
Uzzal Kanti Sarker, in charge of Sidhli Police Investigation Centre, said while returning with victory day procession, BNP activists first hurled brickbats at Awami League activists, and chasing and counter chasing ensued. Later, some sporadic attacks took place.
He added that they could not arrest the attackers yet as they fled the scene afterwards.


