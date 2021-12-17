Video
Battery recycling factory causing death to cattle

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

A news report recently published over battery recycling factory causing death of cattle worries us deeply.  Such death is giving rise to the plight of poor cattle farmers, who gripped with fear of such cattle murrain, have been forced to sell their cows at dirt-cheap price to avoid further loss.

Reportedly, as many as 25 cows died of breathing complications and stomach ailments in Phulbari Upazila of Dinajpur district in a week. Although locals are in the dark about such death of cattle, experts of Phulbari Upazila Livestock Department formed two investigation teams. Their investigation report initially linked toxins, released from open air battery recycling factory in this connection.  

Meanwhile, the members of the investigation teams have collected samples of croplands, grass and fodder of the infected area.

According to them, above mentioned domestic animals might have fallen sick after ingesting grass on nearby grazing field where the factory had been releasing toxic chemicals.

However, the alleged factory that already turned the entire area unliveable for humans through release of lead and acid shut its operations immediately after news spread regarding the death of local cattle.

Local livestock experts have advised farmers not to feed their cows grass of the contaminated area. We believe it is a wise advice to follow.

Apart from giving us a clear idea about the magnitude of adverse impacts of unprotected and unauthorized battery factories on environment and biodiversity, the incident in Phulbari Upazila also showed us the sheer local administrative negligence in this regard.

Greedy money making businessmen must be stopped from setting up factories harming our environment and livestock.

We fear such death of cattle due to toxic chemical contamination of illegally established mills and factories are happening in many remote parts of the country which usually remains beyond the coverage of media. Unfortunately, when it runs the headline, it is often too late.

Usually local or political influence plays a significant role behind setting up of hazardous mills and factories in our country in gross violation of the legal code of conduct. Moreover, instances of running such illegal establishments unrestricted by somehow managing local administration are no less. We think, it is necessary to find out why the owner of the battery factory was allowed to set up the factory in the first place?

All unauthorized and poorly managed mills and factories mushrooming across the country should be immediately banned. Authority concerned must take due measures to bring the outlaws, involved in such anti-environment activities to book.

Lastly, we urge the local government to force the battery factory's owner to compensate the poor cattle farmers for their loss so that they can turn around with renewed hope.



