Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:45 AM
Letter To the Editor

Snake-biting: A neglected issue

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Dear Sir,
During monsoon, flood is a common factor in our country. All devouring floods often bring misfortune to the poor. In addition to this misfortune, communicable diseases and snakebites often take place.  Although the outbreak of diseases is reported prominently, the incidence of deaths/injuries caused by snakebites is often neglected. Deaths with the biting of venomous snakes often catch our notice through media. Children under five do not usually grow comprehension of bad or good. They easily meet this unfortunate event in a careless manner. Especially in rural areas, people bitten by snakes are taken to traditional healer or so called 'Ozha' whose treatment has no scientific base. But timely use of anti-venom can save valuable life.

Once there is a flood, the authorities must ensure that, along with other humanitarian supplies and assistance, adequate anti-venoms are available in rural health complexes.

A. Samad
Netrokona



