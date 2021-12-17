

Exam fear and children’s stress



On the contrary, it creates stress on mind. Our students have to participate in private or coaching exams, weekly or monthly exams with public exams in different academicals stage. Again, some parents have different idea about examination. They think, the more their children appear test, the better they will perform. This excess pressure will help him to get a good result in future.



In other words, we have leaned towards examination-centric education. Over the years, we have been able to convince students that exams mean competition, competition means extra study. As a result, parents do not notice the resentment towards his exams and studies. The intense competition I have seen in the exams is unimaginable only to their private teachers. It's hard to believe that the intense competition for 100% marks is given to the child's mind. That's why the word exam seems a bit scary to me.



Although in two decades ago, I have not seen my parents put so much pressure on examination. It's okay to do well in exams, but the pressure wasn't as intense as it is today. At present students faces public exam in their early age with the PEC. That has been discussed-criticized for a long time, because, it is said that at this early age the pressure of this public exam is unnecessary. This is a certificate based exam. PEC examination started from 2009. The environment we mean by the word exam is the presence of question papers, papers, pens and student-teachers in a hall. Alternatively, there are many ways to evaluate children.



Students spend time in a kind of mental anxiety in the nights before exam. I have read about some developed countries where you don't have to take any test before ten years. Their childhood definitely is a pleasure. You don't have to take exams, you don't have to take exam pressure, you don't have to learn formally, because there are more ways to learn than just reading books. These are co-curricular activities.



The key to learn is to stick to textbooks and good exam results. If a girl is good at math, she is not good at English, and then she is weak in that particular subject. By no means is she bad at all. The idea that you have to become proficient in everything is not right. Someone runs well, someone sings well, someone recites, someone dances and someone's academic side is strong.



Students remain in a very worse situation before exam and after exam as they feared about result. Exam days are therefore very miserable for them. Although, they find a day of peace at the end of the exam, I do not mean exam is unnecessary but I emphasize that over exam is not necessary and traditional exam may changed.

Academic examinations begin after admission to schools. Exams may be weekly, monthly, half yearly, yearly are also taken regularly in private and coaching. With this their scheduled formal exams are held. The word exam is accompanied by an evaluation context because exam is taken for the purpose of evaluation. Who did the class well, how much he listened to the teacher in the class, how much talent he actually has is assessed through exams.



The acceptable method of these assessments is given marks. The higher the score, the better the student! If the number is more less than hundred, he is a bad student. There is no point in failing the examinations. I mean the exams means pass and fail. So exam days are really scary. People who don't have nightmares before exams are rarely found.



Not everyone is born a good student. Not everyone gets first position in the class. Again, there is no question that the student in the back row will not be in a good position. This is a matter of merit. Talent is a matter of regular practice. It takes a long time to overcome the fear that arises from the test. It is important to take exams to assess the student's progress, but I think it is better not to do it so often or at short intervals.



Even if an alternative method can be found, at least we want to free our children from the fear of exams. They should not be afraid to face the exams. Examinations are an essential part of the normal functioning of education. However, the students are relieved from the stress of public examination from PEC. Public examination should start in SSC.

Alok Acharja, teacher and

freelance writer







Examination is a word that is related with evaluation of merit. Academic examination is an important factor of a student's life. Examination, evaluation and results are interrelated terms. Over the last few years, there has been a lot of discussion and criticism about the pressure of over examinations in our country. Examination is important but additional exams are not good for students.On the contrary, it creates stress on mind. Our students have to participate in private or coaching exams, weekly or monthly exams with public exams in different academicals stage. Again, some parents have different idea about examination. They think, the more their children appear test, the better they will perform. This excess pressure will help him to get a good result in future.In other words, we have leaned towards examination-centric education. Over the years, we have been able to convince students that exams mean competition, competition means extra study. As a result, parents do not notice the resentment towards his exams and studies. The intense competition I have seen in the exams is unimaginable only to their private teachers. It's hard to believe that the intense competition for 100% marks is given to the child's mind. That's why the word exam seems a bit scary to me.Although in two decades ago, I have not seen my parents put so much pressure on examination. It's okay to do well in exams, but the pressure wasn't as intense as it is today. At present students faces public exam in their early age with the PEC. That has been discussed-criticized for a long time, because, it is said that at this early age the pressure of this public exam is unnecessary. This is a certificate based exam. PEC examination started from 2009. The environment we mean by the word exam is the presence of question papers, papers, pens and student-teachers in a hall. Alternatively, there are many ways to evaluate children.Students spend time in a kind of mental anxiety in the nights before exam. I have read about some developed countries where you don't have to take any test before ten years. Their childhood definitely is a pleasure. You don't have to take exams, you don't have to take exam pressure, you don't have to learn formally, because there are more ways to learn than just reading books. These are co-curricular activities.The key to learn is to stick to textbooks and good exam results. If a girl is good at math, she is not good at English, and then she is weak in that particular subject. By no means is she bad at all. The idea that you have to become proficient in everything is not right. Someone runs well, someone sings well, someone recites, someone dances and someone's academic side is strong.Students remain in a very worse situation before exam and after exam as they feared about result. Exam days are therefore very miserable for them. Although, they find a day of peace at the end of the exam, I do not mean exam is unnecessary but I emphasize that over exam is not necessary and traditional exam may changed.Academic examinations begin after admission to schools. Exams may be weekly, monthly, half yearly, yearly are also taken regularly in private and coaching. With this their scheduled formal exams are held. The word exam is accompanied by an evaluation context because exam is taken for the purpose of evaluation. Who did the class well, how much he listened to the teacher in the class, how much talent he actually has is assessed through exams.The acceptable method of these assessments is given marks. The higher the score, the better the student! If the number is more less than hundred, he is a bad student. There is no point in failing the examinations. I mean the exams means pass and fail. So exam days are really scary. People who don't have nightmares before exams are rarely found.Not everyone is born a good student. Not everyone gets first position in the class. Again, there is no question that the student in the back row will not be in a good position. This is a matter of merit. Talent is a matter of regular practice. It takes a long time to overcome the fear that arises from the test. It is important to take exams to assess the student's progress, but I think it is better not to do it so often or at short intervals.Even if an alternative method can be found, at least we want to free our children from the fear of exams. They should not be afraid to face the exams. Examinations are an essential part of the normal functioning of education. However, the students are relieved from the stress of public examination from PEC. Public examination should start in SSC.Alok Acharja, teacher andfreelance writer