

Ensure outcome-based education and research



In many countries of the world outcome-based teaching and learning approach was introduced three to four decades back. But it is frustrating to notice that outcome-based education theory has not yet been in practice in our education arena.



The Ministry of Education and UGC are emphasizing to introduce outcome-based education approach at academic institutions in our country but no mentionable initiatives are found from academic institutions to ensure outcome-based teaching and learning methodology. Debates are ongoing amid different schools of experts regarding curriculum and outcome-based education.



It is in most cases alleged that the education universities provide for students fails to equip them with employability skills. There exists a wide gap of knowledge and skills from education to employability. The argumentative views we hear from employment agencies and educators. The human resources hiring agencies claim that there is a shortage of eligible graduates they seek while many educators argue that want of vacancies is the prime cause of the unemployment of the graduates.



Truly, a substantial gap between the quality of fresh university graduates and the quality standard needed by the professional world is constantly widening which grows a long debate. Our universities have hardly any concerns regarding the employability of the graduates, rather they are busy with awarding degrees to their students and hardly maintain liaison with the outgoing students in regard to creating scopes for them.



Recently, one of the national Bengali newspapers in our country has published the findings of a study conducted by a non-government organization. In the study it revealed that National University has failed to produce quality graduates for the job market. The survey claimed that 66 per cent of the National University graduates were unemployed and the future prospect of NU graduates in the country's job market was bleak.



However, amid many debates one thing is very apparent that where education is hardly based on outcomes, is there any chance to make the graduates equipped with skills? When education brings no goals or outcomes, individuals and society hardly benefit from it.



Over the last few years we have known many things about university ranking status. Many times most renowned public universities in the country have faced criticism due to having their poor ranking status. But it is obvious that the so-called ranking status has confused the nation.



However, the educators hardly have any concerns with ranking but one thing is that they are emphasizing on research activities. There is a common claim that the biggest challenge to enhance research activities is the fund constraint.



But in many cases, this ground may not be true. In my opinion, fund constraint may be a problem but the most important one is how much the nation is research -oriented. In our country, in most cases students and teachers are the only stakeholders to conduct research activities.



Most often we see that many researchers are overwhelmingly involved in pursuing studies for the sake of their self-interest, may be the case of promotion and many other monetary incentives with no thinking over the issue of societal and national benefits.



These sorts of cases are mostly found in the social science research. Their core aim is to complete their assigned research activities by fair or foul. Again, it is obvious that every researcher is well- aware of research ethics but to find the shortcut they are involved in unethical activities in research which is really shocking.



Academic misappropriations and plagiarism are not only widespread among students, but it is also practiced by some faculty members, especially in the arena of higher education. It is really frustrating when teachers are found involved in plagiarism. Do we dare to combat the copy-paste culture prevailing in the country when teachers are found to do so?



However, the country has seen many achievements in case of digitalization over the last some years. With the easy access of internet connectivity the country has found the digital coverage in the four targeted sectors such as Human Resource Development, Connecting Citizens, Digital Government, and Promotion of ICT Industry successfully.



Digitization has supported much in the field of education during the Covid-19 pandemic as we had no alternatives to continuing education online. Technology-assisted education is undeniably an achievement but this is obviously not enough to cope up ourselves with the 4th industrial revolution which looms.



We need to accomplish more works in the advent of 4th industrial revolution which is knocking the world. It is evident that the developed countries in the world are taking preparations to cope with the 4th industrial revolution. According to the report of the World Economic Forum in 2018, due to the automation technology of the 4thindustrial revolution industries will completely be machine-dependent.



However, as this article is concerned with education and research, in the arena of education enormous changes must be done to avail benefits from the 4th industrial revolution.



To travel in the journey of 4thindustrial revolution, it is time to emphasize on need-based education. Along with that,there needs to have need-based departments and laboratories at the universities where there will have the facilities of nanotechnology, bio-technology, artificial intelligence and many more issues of technology.



There is a must to update course curriculum of the universities that help produce quality graduates. On top of that, conducting huge research activities and evaluating the talented are very much urgent. Many are occupied with misconception that students studying science will benefit in this age. Things are not like that. To have the potentials in this age human studies cannot be denied.



Certainly, it is note worthy that the present government is emphasizing more on producing skilled manpower. They are working to build up technology-assisted society so that the people can learn how to survive in the 4thindustrial revolution.



Meanwhile, huge number of science and technology universities has been established in the country where the issues like knowledge transferring and research studies are being emphasized to meet the looming challenges in the 4th industrial revolution. But one thing that should be considered with priority that is to ensure outcome-based education which is the key to producing quality graduates.

Alaul Alam teaches at

Prime University and is a

research scholar at the IBS







