

If you think Pakistan will apologize, think again!



But even after 50 years since the ending of the war -- a war that was imposed in a planned way on an unarmed nation by the Pakistani military rulers during which three million people were killed and nearly half a million women raped -- an official apology never came from Pakistan. Those who still believe that someday the Pakistani government will apologize for what its soldiers did in Bangladesh in 1971must be delusional.



An official apology from Islamabad for the atrocities committed by the Pakistani soldiers during the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh is unfortunately not in the cards. Believe it or not this is the plain truth. Pakistani leaders never even thought about it. If Pakistan would have agreed to apologize for the war crimes its military had committed in what was East Pakistan about 50 years ago, they would have done it much earlier.



So, those thoughts that Pakistan will someday realize its past mistakes and regret for the war crimes its soldiers committed against the unarmed Bengali civilians should be permanently erased from the minds. Let us be honest here. Pakistan does not even acknowledge the atrocities its soldiers had committed in the 1971 war. So, what will they apologize for? They have been in a denial mode all along and they still are pretty much the same.



As the peace-loving people of a nation went to sleep on the night of March 25 in 1971, Pakistani soldiers were wide awake. Shortly afterwards they came out of their barracks and launched "Operation Searchlight" to carry out a pre-planned military campaign against Bengalis under the instructions of their leaders. On that fateful night, the first victims of their military assaults were the teachers and the students of Dhaka University. By initiating the shooting on the ground zero of all movements of Bengali nation, they began their nine-month-long bloody campaign during which they committed genocide, mass rapes of women and a host of other serious crimes.



After expelling all foreign journalists from East Pakistan for their objective reporting of the brutal military campaign, Pakistani commanders brought a group of West Pakistani journalists and gave them a guided tour through East Pakistan to show them how successfully they were prosecuting the war. But after witnessing the genocide and mass rapes of hundreds of thousands of Bengali women, journalist Anthony Mascarenhas contacted The Sunday Times of London and told them that he just came back from a tour of East Pakistan but he would not be able to write what he witnessed there for his West Pakistani newspaper.



He further told the editor of The Sunday Times that his family and he needed to be out of Pakistan before his story on the mass murders and rapes in what was then East Pakistan was published in the British newspaper. So, in accordance with his plan, his family left Pakistan first apparently for safety reasons and then he flew to London for good and The Sunday Times dropped the bombshell by publishing for the first time a five-column full-page story on the mass slaughters of Bengalis and other war crimes with just a one-word banner headline "Genocide" on June 13 in 1971.



That single report had a huge impact on the war. The eyewitness accounts of Anthony Mascarenhas were most credible on the atrocities of Pakistani soldiers and that they quickly turned the world opinion against Pakistan changing the dynamics of the conflict. Except for the military rulers of Pakistan, the report of Anthony Mascarenhas was globally accepted as an authentic documentation of Bangladesh genocide because he was a well-respected and longtime Pakistani journalist. Overwhelmed by the war crimes committed by the occupation army of Pakistan, Mascarenhas also published a book titled "The Rape of Bangladesh" in 1971 narrating his personal experience about the atrocities. However, the Pakistani authorities trashed both his report and the book.



After remaining silent in the beginning, the Pakistan government launched a judicial inquiry by setting up "Hamoodur Rahman Commission" to probe the atrocities during the 1971 Bangladesh War. The final report was submitted in July 1972, but the findings were never made public. The commission was re-opened two years later and it produced a supplementary report but the Pakistani government kept it suppressed for more than 25 years. The report was finally leaked to the media in 2000 but it showed a death toll of only 26,000 in the war which was rejected even by some Pakistani army officers who served in Bangladesh during the 1971 war. These officers admitted to large-scale atrocities by their forces.



Many prominent civil society leaders of Pakistan including journalist Hamid Mir, cultural activist Salima Hashmi and human rights lawyers Asma Jahangir who died in 2018 called for acknowledgement of the genocide committed by the Pakistani soldiers during the 1971 war and also an unconditional apology to Bangladesh. Highlighting the need for a closure on the issue of Bangladesh genocide, Asma Jahangir also prescribed for an independent investigation by the United Nations into the atrocities during the 1971 war. However, their call fell on deaf ears. No government in Pakistan over the last 50 years acknowledged the atrocities committed by the Pakistani soldiers in Bangladesh.

Rather, they continued to deny the Bangladesh genocide and as said distorted the tragic events of the 1971 war in Pakistan's history as well as school textbooks. For example, a book titled "Pakistan: A Historical and Contemporary Look" for the 12th grade students does not reflect the true picture of the atrocities perpetrated on the unarmed civilians of Bangladesh by the Pakistani soldiers. Nowhere in the text there is any mention of mass rapes of hundreds of thousands of Bengali women and confinement of many of them as sex slaves in the army barracks of Pakistani soldiers in East Pakistan during the 1971 war.



So, again if the Pakistan authorities do not acknowledge the atrocities their soldiers had committed during the Liberation War of Bangladesh 50 years ago, what will they apologize to the Bangladesh government for? Pakistan first has to acknowledge the atrocities and take responsibility for them and only after that the question of seeking an apology from the Bangladesh authorities will arise. Currently, Pakistan has a fiercely nationalist prime minister but he is also Western-educated and has a modern and progressive outlook. Imran Khan can take a bold step to acknowledge the 1971 atrocities in Bangladesh and offer an official apology. However, it is difficult to say whether or not he will be able to make such a move which is sure to anger powerful quarters in Pakistan including perhaps some members of his own political party.



The 1971 genocide in Bangladesh was real and that was carried out by the occupation army of Pakistan. The mass murders and rapes were reported not only by many foreign correspondents but also by award-winning Pakistani journalist Anthony Mascarenhas. But 50 years on, Pakistan is yet to acknowledge the genocide and formally apologize to Bangladesh. Without an unconditional and official apology from Pakistan, the frosty relations between the two countries will continue.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun

as a guest columnist









