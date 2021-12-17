SBAC Bank opens Kalaroa Sub-Branch at Satkhira

Video
Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:44 AM
Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Desk

Kalaroa Sub-branch of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Ltd (SBAC) was inaugurated at Ali Market, Municipality area, Kalaroa Upazila, Satkhira recently.
Chairman of Kalaroa Upazila Aminul Islam (Laltu) was present as chief guest in  the event, UNO of Kalaroa Upazila Jubayer Hossain Chowdhury, Mayor of Municipal Corporation Md. Moniruzzaman (Bulbul) and Officer-in-Charge of Kalaroa Police Station (Investigation) Mr. Hafizur Rahman were present as special guests.
M ShamsulArefin, Additional Managing Director of the Bank presided over the function and Abu Bayazid SK, Head of Islamic Banking Department of SBAC Bank, ShafiulAzam, Chief Public Relations Officer, Wasif Mustafa, Head of the respective branch and other branch managers of Khulna Region were also present.
Local businessmen and other dignitaries were also present on the occasions.         By inaugurating this, the number of branches and sub-branches of SBAC Bank reached at 103.


