ONE Bank signed deal with Rangs Industry

Recently ONE Bank Ltd signed a deal with Rangs Industry Ltd. Quazi Ashiq Ur-Rahman, Executive Director of Rangs Industry Limited and Md. Kamruzzaman, Head of Retail Banking of ONE Bank Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, says a press release.Under this Agreement, ONE Bank's Credit Card holders can avail "0%" Smart EMI facilities up to 12 month's tenure from Rangs eMart on their renowned electronics brand such as Samsung, Hitachi, Panasonic, Toshiba and Astra round the year. Senior officials of both the organizations were also present on the occasion.