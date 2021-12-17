Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

IBF celebrates 50th anniversary of victory day

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Desk

IBF celebrates 50th anniversary of victory day

IBF celebrates 50th anniversary of victory day

The Islami Bank Foundation (IBF) has celebrated the 50th anniversary of the victory with enthusiasm and due dignity. On the occasion, a discussion meeting was held at the Islami Bank Foundation Auditorium on December 16 paying homage to the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.
Later, prayers were offered in memory of Bangabandhu and his family members, heroic martyrs and also for blessings of good health of war-wounded freedom fighters and for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, say a press release.
In the program chaired by SAM Salimullah, the ED of IBF; Prof. Dr. Md. Nazmul Hasan, Chairman of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. and IBF spoke as chief guest.
The ceremony started with greeting of Engineer AbdusSamad, GM, IBF. Vice Chairman of the Foundation BirMuktijoddha Professor (Dr.) Kazi Shahidul Alam delivered the keynote address, while IBF EC Chairman Dr. Tanvir Ahmed, IBF members Kamrul Hasan, Professor. Md. Saleh Zahur, Professor. Md. Fasiul Alam and Managing Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Muhammad Monirul Mowla delivered their speeches. Officers and employees of all levels of Islami Bank Foundation participated in the program.
Besides, discussion meetings were also organized at Islami Bank Hospital, Islami Bank Community Hospital, Islami Bank School and College, Technical Education Institution, Medical College and Health Education Institution run by Islami Bank Foundation observing the victory day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
SBAC Bank opens Kalaroa Sub-Branch at Satkhira
ONE Bank signed deal with Rangs Industry
IBF celebrates 50th anniversary of victory day
US passes measure clamping down on Chinese products
tap campaign to offer Tk 50 bonus for new users
Saiful Islam elected as MCCI President
SAI launches FairCapacity digital platform for garments


Latest News
EU leaders think about new sanctions on Russia
US blacklists Chinese biotech firms over Uyghur surveillance
Rehana hands over 'Mujib Chirantan' memorabilia to Indian President
Joy urges youths to make Vision-2041 reality
PM vows to continue zero tolerance against militancy, terrorism
Mohua's case recorded by police after 14 days, accused unidentified
UN lauds Bangladesh for its massive success in 50 years
PM greets FFs with gifts on Victory Day
Hunger on the rise in the Arab world: UN
2 boys die falling from election campaign's pickup in Noakhali
Most Read News
A 66-member delegation of the Indian Armed Forces led by Major General RN Bhalla (Retd)
Russian land forces commander calls on Army Chief of Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data shows
Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh: A pride to the nation
DU student Meghla’s husband on 3-day remand
Tale of red-green Bangladesh
Dengue: 27 more hospitalized
Biden nominates JFK's daughter to be ambassador to Australia
Covid kills 4 more in 24 hours
UK Covid hospitalisation rates rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft