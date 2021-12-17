

IBF celebrates 50th anniversary of victory day

Later, prayers were offered in memory of Bangabandhu and his family members, heroic martyrs and also for blessings of good health of war-wounded freedom fighters and for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, say a press release.

In the program chaired by SAM Salimullah, the ED of IBF; Prof. Dr. Md. Nazmul Hasan, Chairman of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. and IBF spoke as chief guest.

The ceremony started with greeting of Engineer AbdusSamad, GM, IBF. Vice Chairman of the Foundation BirMuktijoddha Professor (Dr.) Kazi Shahidul Alam delivered the keynote address, while IBF EC Chairman Dr. Tanvir Ahmed, IBF members Kamrul Hasan, Professor. Md. Saleh Zahur, Professor. Md. Fasiul Alam and Managing Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Muhammad Monirul Mowla delivered their speeches. Officers and employees of all levels of Islami Bank Foundation participated in the program.

Besides, discussion meetings were also organized at Islami Bank Hospital, Islami Bank Community Hospital, Islami Bank School and College, Technical Education Institution, Medical College and Health Education Institution run by Islami Bank Foundation observing the victory day.







