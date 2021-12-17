|
tap campaign to offer Tk 50 bonus for new users
Mobile financial payment service Trust Axiata Pay (TAP)- brand name styled as 'tap' - announced a new bonus campaign on the occasion of Bangladesh's 50th Victory Day. During the campaign new registered users can get Tk50 to their account as a reward.
TAP is a joint venture company formed by Trust Bank Limited, Bangladesh and Axiata Digital Services Sdn Bhd, Malaysia, says a press release.
The campaign will run until March 31, 2022, during which the new users will get Tk25 upon registration and Tk25 money back on mobile recharge, making up a total of Tk50 reward.
`tap' has brought the service aiming to promote cashless and universal banking meaning anytime-anywhere payments-transactions using mobile phones in Bangladesh. The service will cater to all customers, corporate and government payments like merchant shopping, bill payment, remittance, army recruitment fee, fund transfer, cash-out from agent, add money from bank, insurance bill, passport fees, utility bill, NID fee, tuition fees, mobile recharge, television/DTH bill, Indian visa fee and e-commerce.
Trust Axiata Digital Limited Chairman Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed launched the commercial operation of this mobile financial and payment service at the Trust Bank head office in Dhaka earlier this year on July 28.
