Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:43 AM
Saiful Islam elected as MCCI President

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Md. Saiful Islam

Picard Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Md. Saiful Islam, has been elected as the president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) for the year 2022.
The new board of directors of the chamber unanimously elected the new committee at its first meeting held on December 5 last and was endorsed at the 11th annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, said a press release.
A leading entrepreneur and a commercially important person (CIP) since 1998, Saiful Islam is also the president of Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB), director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FBCCI). He heads a good number of business entities.
Kamran T. Rahman has been elected as the new Senior Vice President and Habibullah N Karim as the Vice President of the MCCI.
Rahman is a leading entrepreneur in the jute and tea sectors of Bangladesh. He was the president of the Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) in 2007-09 and 2017-21, and vice-president of MCCI in 2013.
Karim is the Managing Director and CEO of Technohaven Company Limited. He was also the president of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) in 2008-09 and 2002-03. He was the vice president of the BEF in 2019-21.
The other members of the new MCCI board are: Syed Tareque Md. Ali, managing director of Modern Industries (BD) Ltd; Mohammad Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bank Ltd.; Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Pharmaceuticals Limited; Uzma Chowdhury, director of Agricultural Marketing Company Limited; Dr. Arif Dowla, managing director of Advanced Chemical Industries Limited; Rubaiyat Jamil, managing director of ICE Technologies Limited; Nihad Kabir, senior partner of Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed & Associates; Anis A. Khan, director of W&W Grains Corporation; Adeeb Hossain Khan, senior partner of Rahman Rahman Huq; Golam Mainuddin, chairman of British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Limited; Hasan Mahmood, Partner of M.J. Abedin & Co.; Syed Nasim Manzur, managing director of Apex Footwear Limited; and Simeen Rahman, managing director of Transcraft Ltd.


