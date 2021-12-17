Funding opportunity for international quality certification in Bangladesh





The industries are the Information Technology, Garment, Banking and the Manufacturing Industries for ISO 9001 (QMS), ISO 14001 (EMS), ISO/IEC 27001 (ISMS) and CMMI, says a press release.

Keeping in mind compliance is a very important aspect of global business and at times a prerequisite for acquiring new business in the market to ensure a smooth business flow they have taken the initiative to provide certification funding.

UNICERT wants to help companies to achieve certification to be more competitive in the global market. Accordingly, those who are seeking international accreditation can now easily get their certification and upgrade their compliance for IT and the other three above mentioned sectors.

This campaign started on October 10, 2021 and will continue till the end of February 2022. We have received numerous applications for funding up to now and are expecting more applicants in the near future.

For the IT and the Banking sectors the application deadline is December 31, 2021. For the Garments and Manufacturing industries, applications are accepted up to the end of February 2022.

UNICERT and the Quality Forum of Bangladesh are going to facilitate funding for a total of 100 companies. Certain terms and conditions will apply for the application process in this funding campaign. This is the right time for these four sectors to enhance their management systems and bring it into conformance with international standards through global certification. A five-member committee representative of various sectors is involved in this campaign for the evaluation of the applicant.

Therefore, to avail this opportunity and get enlisted in the list of the 100 companies please visit the given link https://forms.gle/KtFz2H2 NJbX7urFGA or send your email to:

The IT and manufacturing industries has previously received this type of financial assistance under a government project with a Specific Investment Loan (SIL) from the International Development Association (IDA) under the Private Sector Development Support Project (PSDSP) involving the BEZA, BEPZA, HTPA, and ERD.

It is hoped that the certification funding campaign of the Quality Forum of Bangladesh and United Certification Services Limited (UNICERT) will incentivize the Information Technology, Garment, Banking and the Manufacturing Industries to achieve international certification and align to global standards.



