‘GLAD Generator, a pride for Bangladesh’

Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:43 AM
Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Glad is moving forward with conviction in the month of Victory. The title GLAD had been picked from the middle of the word 'Bangladesh', with a signature of patriotism.
It was designed in a way so that Bangladesh could attain a special recognition in the global market for generators. Energypac Power Generation( EPGL) has been one of the pioneers in the country's generator industry since 1995.
The GLAD generators have been under production since 2015 in the "state-of-the-art" Energypac Industrial Park. Currently, the factory has the capacity of assembling 300 generators yearly from a wide range of 20 KVA to 1,000 KVA.
GLAD generators are currently being used in the country's some of the biggest projects like the Padma Bridge,  Metro rail, Ruppur Power Plant, Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Mirsorai Economic Zone, UN mission and many prominent real estates, frontline pharmaceutical companies, large-scale RMG Factories, and many other significant industries.
Energypac is the sole distributor of Perkins Engine in Bangladesh with a 24/7 service system ensuring round the clock top-notch services. GLAD is a state of the art diesel generator brand with a world-famous Perkins engine, Stamford/Leroy-Somer alternator, and renowned controllers like Woodward, Deep Sea, and ComAp. Energypac takes pride in its capability to supply superior quality generators at a competitive market price.
Humayun Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation Ltd. has been one of the pioneers behind GLAD. He profoundly expressed his pride regarding the success of GLAD and his dream to export GLAD in the international market to represent Bangladesh.
He also expressed the proud association of GLAD generators with Bangladesh. "Bangladesh is celebrating its 50 years of independence this year. It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with Bangabandhu's dream of building a better tomorrow in Bangladesh. EPGL is actively contributing to the development of multiple projects undertaken to advance the country to make Bangabandhu's dream a reality.


