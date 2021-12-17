Walton gives 50pc discount to mark 50th Victory Day



Walton high officials pose for a photograph at launching of 'Digital Campaign Season 13' to mark the 50th anniversary of the victory of Bangladesh at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday.

Under this campaign, customers are offered discounts up to 50 percent on the purchase of some specific Walton brand's products, including fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine, oven, blender, gas stove, rice cooker and fan.

Besides, there is an opportunity to get 50,000 free products in the whole campaign including 50 free fridges every day, says a press release.

The offer is available at any Walton plaza, distributor outlets or online platform 'E-plaza' from the Victory Day on Thursday until further notice, says a press release.

The announcement was made at a declaration programme of 'Digital Campaign Season-13' held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday.

The declaration programme was attended, among others, by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's (WHIL) Deputy Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nil and Md. Humayun Kabir, Walton Plaza Trades' Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rayhan, WHIL's Head of Business Intelligence Ariful Ambia, Chief Marketing Officer Md. Firoj Alam and Walton Air Conditioner's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Tanvir Rahman.

Walton officials informed that Walton is conducting the countrywide digital campaigns to provide faster and better after-sales service to the customers under online automation. The campaign's 12 seasons have been already successfully completed. Now the Walton started the campaign's season -13 to mark the celebration of 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh's victory.

After Purchasing Walton fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine, oven, blender, gas stove, rice cooker and fan during the campaign's season-13, the product will be digitally registered. Then the customers could know the amount of discount through return SMS from Walton. In this case, a buyer can get up to 50 percent discount on the product.

According to the authorities, detailed information including the name of the buyer, mobile number and model number of the product being sold is being stored on Walton's server during the registration process through digital campaign. As a result, customers get fast service from any Walton service center in the country even if they lose the warranty card.











