Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton gives 50pc discount to mark 50th Victory Day

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Walton high officials pose for a photograph at launching of 'Digital Campaign Season 13' to mark the 50th anniversary of the victory of Bangladesh at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday.

Walton high officials pose for a photograph at launching of 'Digital Campaign Season 13' to mark the 50th anniversary of the victory of Bangladesh at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday.

The country's electronics giant Walton has declared the commencement of its Digital Campaign Season-13 across the country, to mark the 50th Victory Day of Bangladesh.
Under this campaign, customers are offered discounts up to 50 percent on the purchase of some specific Walton brand's products, including fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine, oven, blender, gas stove, rice cooker and fan.
Besides, there is an opportunity to get 50,000 free products in the whole campaign including 50 free fridges every day, says a press release.
The offer is available at any Walton plaza, distributor outlets or online platform 'E-plaza' from the Victory Day on Thursday until further notice, says a press release.   
The announcement was made at a declaration programme of 'Digital Campaign Season-13' held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday.
The declaration programme was attended, among others, by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's (WHIL) Deputy Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nil and Md. Humayun Kabir, Walton Plaza Trades' Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rayhan, WHIL's Head of Business Intelligence Ariful Ambia, Chief Marketing Officer Md. Firoj Alam and Walton Air Conditioner's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Tanvir Rahman.
Walton officials informed that Walton is conducting the countrywide digital campaigns to provide faster and better after-sales service to the customers under online automation. The campaign's 12 seasons have been already successfully completed. Now the Walton started the campaign's season -13 to mark the celebration of 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh's victory.
After Purchasing Walton fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine, oven, blender, gas stove, rice cooker and fan during the campaign's season-13, the product will be digitally registered. Then the customers could know the amount of discount through return SMS from Walton. In this case, a buyer can get up to 50 percent discount on the product.
According to the authorities, detailed information including the name of the buyer, mobile number and model number of the product being sold is being stored on Walton's server during the registration process through digital campaign. As a result, customers get fast service from any Walton service center in the country even if they lose the warranty card.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
SBAC Bank opens Kalaroa Sub-Branch at Satkhira
ONE Bank signed deal with Rangs Industry
IBF celebrates 50th anniversary of victory day
US passes measure clamping down on Chinese products
tap campaign to offer Tk 50 bonus for new users
Saiful Islam elected as MCCI President
SAI launches FairCapacity digital platform for garments


Latest News
EU leaders think about new sanctions on Russia
US blacklists Chinese biotech firms over Uyghur surveillance
Rehana hands over 'Mujib Chirantan' memorabilia to Indian President
Joy urges youths to make Vision-2041 reality
PM vows to continue zero tolerance against militancy, terrorism
Mohua's case recorded by police after 14 days, accused unidentified
UN lauds Bangladesh for its massive success in 50 years
PM greets FFs with gifts on Victory Day
Hunger on the rise in the Arab world: UN
2 boys die falling from election campaign's pickup in Noakhali
Most Read News
A 66-member delegation of the Indian Armed Forces led by Major General RN Bhalla (Retd)
Russian land forces commander calls on Army Chief of Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data shows
Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh: A pride to the nation
DU student Meghla’s husband on 3-day remand
Tale of red-green Bangladesh
Dengue: 27 more hospitalized
Biden nominates JFK's daughter to be ambassador to Australia
Covid kills 4 more in 24 hours
UK Covid hospitalisation rates rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft