Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:42 AM
Singer marks 50th Victory Day lowering fridge prices by 50pc

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Leading electronics and home appliances retailer Singer Bangladesh Limited has launched an amazing offer to celebrate 50 years of Victory with 50 percent off on its Special Edition Refrigerators.
Unique designs of the refrigerators are inspired by our liberation war and celebration of victory.
While commenting on this Special offer of Refrigerators Mr. Chandana Samarasinghe, Marketing Director of Singer Bangladesh Limited said, "Singer Bangladesh is proud to be a part of the celebration of Bangladesh's 50 years of Victory. To make this celebration more rewarding for our customers, we are giving lucrative offer on our special edition refrigerators that have been designed with a patriotic theme.''
Earlier, in March this year under the patronage of Singer Bangladesh MD and CEO M.H.M. Fairoz, launched a year-long programme to mark and commemorate the 50 years of Independence of Bangladesh with special edition products and offers.
SINGER introduced two special edition refrigerator models that have been designed using colors related to our freedom, independence and celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of Independence.
They have launched the logo "Swadhinotar 50 bochor" (50 Years of Independence) which was in all forms of communications during 2021 SINGER used a special logo that was developed using the finger print of a freedom fighter who had also been an employee of SINGER to represent & honor all the freedom fighters of Bangladesh.
SINGER also organized candlelit vigil in front of all showrooms across the country on 25th March, 2021 to commemorate the sacrifice of the martyrs. Moreover, SINGER also donated a special edition Singer Refrigerator to Liberation War Museum.


