Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:42 AM
GP launches Agamir Chokhe Bangladesh on 50th Victory Day

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Centering the glorious occasion of the nation's 50th Victory Day, Grameenphone (GP) is set to launch a digital animated story series titled 'Agamir Chokhe Bangladesh' on its official YouTube channel and other digital platforms.
Launching on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the platform aims to inspire the future generations of Bangladesh regarding the values and integrity of its independence, says a press release.
To pivot the history of Bangladesh's liberation war as a source of courage for the pioneers of tomorrow, GP has taken the initiative to build a digital collection of stories based on true and unforgettable events of 1971 and present them to today's children.
As a part of GP's social commitment to the nation, 'Agamir Chokhe Bangladesh' aims to empower the next generations with real stories of bravery, kindness, leadership, etc. The series captures and tells the stories of the barbarous nine-month-long war and the heroic spirit of our liberation warriors in a suitable and appropriate manner for children.
GP CMO Mohammad Sajjad Hasib said: "We are hopeful that through our 'Agamir Chokhe Bangladesh' campaign, children will learn, know, and understand the heroic stories of patriotism which will empower our children and teach them to love their nation."
Besides the launch of the animated series, GP has also unveiled the colossal painting, titled 'Shadhinotar 50 Bochor,' at the GPHouse. Done by eminent artist Hashem Khan, the painting shall elevate the aura of liberty and independence among the guests and officials at GP. On the same day, GP also declared that they are going to hold a children's painting competition to celebrate Victory Day.
The 'Hashem Khan Painting Competition with Prothom Alo' shall take place on 12-16 December 2021, where children aged from 3 to 12 can participate and illustrate their imagination of how they see Bangladesh in paintings.
To keep the monumental history alive, these illustrated video contents are available on Grameenphone's official YouTube channel, - https://gpsocial.co/AgamirBangladesh, and other digital platforms. In 50 years of Bangladesh, GP hopes to raise awareness and urges all to share these stories of liberation with children and pass the torch of patriotism to the next generation to immortalize the history of Bangladesh for generations to come.


