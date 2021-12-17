Video
Friday, 17 December, 2021
Business

Eurozone growth slowing after new Covid wave: Survey

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BRUSSELS, Dec 16: Economic growth in the eurozone slowed to a nine-month low in December as a fresh wave of the coronavirus rattled businesses, especially in Germany, a closely watched survey said Thursday.
The survey, released by data firm IHS Markit, added that prices in Europe were continuing on their upward march, though rates of increase had peaked from their record highs a month earlier.
The purchasing managers' index (PMI) from IHS Markit, showed a slip to 53.4 in December, after posting 55.4 points in November and hitting a high 59 points in August. A figure above 50 indicates growth.
Despite the headwinds, the outlook for the future remained strong, with survey respondents confident that pandemic related problems, especially on supply chains, would retreat next year.
But Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, warned that the new Omicron variant posed "further downside risks to the growth outlook as we head into 2022".
Any revived disruption to supply chains "could result in price pressures spiking higher again", he said in a statement.    -AFP


