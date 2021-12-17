

Daffodil Group, UAE's Danube Home to set up unit in BD

On behalf of Daffodil Family Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Group CEO and from Danube Home Sayed Habib, Director-Business Development and Franchise signed the agreement.

Jafar Ahmed Patwary,GM and Abdur Rob DGM of Daffodil Group along with other high officials from Daffodil Family and Danube Home attended the signing ceremony, says a press release.

With this agreement Daffodil group will set up a Danube Home exclusive franchise in Bangladesh. Danube and DG will set up a Manufacturing unit in Bangladesh targeting the worldwide export market especially Danube operating directly in 28 countries.

Danube Home, the retail arm of Danube Group, was started by Adel Sajan, Danube Group Managing Director, with an aim to provide superior quality, global products to customers to suit their budget and diverse preferences.

Danube Home is now a leading home improvement and home furnishing brand with a strong, vibrant, ever-growing presence in the Middle East, Gulf Region, Africa and the Indian Sub-Continent. It is a one-stop solution for all the home improvement needs of the customer including sanitary ware, hardware, tiles and electrical.

In the UAE, Danube Home has showrooms in Al Barsha, Deira, Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Ain, and Abu Dhabi. With their franchise model, Danube Home International has expanded in more than 20 countries across Africa, Middle East and Asia.

Daffodil Family is the leading ICT Conglomerate and the largest Education provider in Bangladesh. TodayDaffodil Family encompasses over 17 concerns in two specific arenas-ICT and Education. The Group is operating in major divisions and cosmopolitan areas in Bangladesh and has started its operation internationally.













