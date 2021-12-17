Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad offers up to 16pc rebate, cashback over 126 brands

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Business Desk

On the occasion of Victory Day, the Mobile Financial Service Nagad offers up to 16 percent discount and cashback over 126 brands. By using Nagad wallet, customers can avail the offers from more than 2500 outlets of different brands throughout the country.
Nagad, a wing of Bangladesh Postal Department has launched a campaign 'Utshobe Khushi Nagad-A Beshi' recently. The campaign started on December 13 and will run till 31 December 2021.  
Superstores, restaurants, airlines, fashion products, e-commerce, electronics, footwear, furniture, hotel and resorts, internet and satellite TV, accessories, tour and travels are some of the categories where Nagad customers can enjoy the special discount and cashback offer.  
Some mentionable brands are- Shwapno, Agora, Daily Shopping and Meena Bazar from superstore category; Samsung, Walton and Sony Rangs from electronics category; Secret Recipe, Tasty Treat and Tarka from restaurants category; Apex and Bay Emporium from footwear; Cat's Eye, Sara and Le Reve from fashion products; Novo Air and Biman Bangladesh Airlines from airlines category; Link Three and Carnival from Internet Service Provider (ISP) category; Akash DTH from satellite TV category; Picaboo and Bangla CAT from e-Commerce category; President Resort and Dream Squire are from hotel and resorts category.   
While paying bills, customers have to use merchant QR option through Nagad app and USSD or online payment to avail the discount and instant cashback. Furthermore, customers Nagad account has to be active to enjoy the victory month's special offer.   


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
SBAC Bank opens Kalaroa Sub-Branch at Satkhira
ONE Bank signed deal with Rangs Industry
IBF celebrates 50th anniversary of victory day
US passes measure clamping down on Chinese products
tap campaign to offer Tk 50 bonus for new users
Saiful Islam elected as MCCI President
SAI launches FairCapacity digital platform for garments


Latest News
EU leaders think about new sanctions on Russia
US blacklists Chinese biotech firms over Uyghur surveillance
Rehana hands over 'Mujib Chirantan' memorabilia to Indian President
Joy urges youths to make Vision-2041 reality
PM vows to continue zero tolerance against militancy, terrorism
Mohua's case recorded by police after 14 days, accused unidentified
UN lauds Bangladesh for its massive success in 50 years
PM greets FFs with gifts on Victory Day
Hunger on the rise in the Arab world: UN
2 boys die falling from election campaign's pickup in Noakhali
Most Read News
A 66-member delegation of the Indian Armed Forces led by Major General RN Bhalla (Retd)
Russian land forces commander calls on Army Chief of Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data shows
Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh: A pride to the nation
DU student Meghla’s husband on 3-day remand
Tale of red-green Bangladesh
Dengue: 27 more hospitalized
Biden nominates JFK's daughter to be ambassador to Australia
Covid kills 4 more in 24 hours
UK Covid hospitalisation rates rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft