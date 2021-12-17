Nagad offers up to 16pc rebate, cashback over 126 brands

On the occasion of Victory Day, the Mobile Financial Service Nagad offers up to 16 percent discount and cashback over 126 brands. By using Nagad wallet, customers can avail the offers from more than 2500 outlets of different brands throughout the country.

Nagad, a wing of Bangladesh Postal Department has launched a campaign 'Utshobe Khushi Nagad-A Beshi' recently. The campaign started on December 13 and will run till 31 December 2021.

Superstores, restaurants, airlines, fashion products, e-commerce, electronics, footwear, furniture, hotel and resorts, internet and satellite TV, accessories, tour and travels are some of the categories where Nagad customers can enjoy the special discount and cashback offer.

Some mentionable brands are- Shwapno, Agora, Daily Shopping and Meena Bazar from superstore category; Samsung, Walton and Sony Rangs from electronics category; Secret Recipe, Tasty Treat and Tarka from restaurants category; Apex and Bay Emporium from footwear; Cat's Eye, Sara and Le Reve from fashion products; Novo Air and Biman Bangladesh Airlines from airlines category; Link Three and Carnival from Internet Service Provider (ISP) category; Akash DTH from satellite TV category; Picaboo and Bangla CAT from e-Commerce category; President Resort and Dream Squire are from hotel and resorts category.

While paying bills, customers have to use merchant QR option through Nagad app and USSD or online payment to avail the discount and instant cashback. Furthermore, customers Nagad account has to be active to enjoy the victory month's special offer.









