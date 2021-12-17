

Sightsavers launches policy briefs on universal health coverage

Professor Dr. A H M Enayet Hussain, Director General, Directorate General of Medical Education, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh, attended the Seminar as the chief guest with Amrita Rejina Rozario, Country Director, Sightsavers Bangladesh Country Office, as the chair.

The policy briefs finds out human resources for health (HRH) in Bangladesh are unevenly distributed, and the out-of-pocket costs borne by households are amongst the highest in the world in terms of proportion of total health expenditure due to insufficient domestic health investment.

The keynote paper was jointly presented by Rafiqul Islam, Project Manager-Eye Health at Sightsavers Bangladesh Country Office and Syeda Asma Rashida, Project Manager at Sightsavers Bangladesh Country Office. The keynote points out that Universal Health Coverage (UHC) means ensuring that all people have access to the quality services they need without experiencing financial hardship. Equity is at the heart of UHC and as such, efforts to advance UHC must focus on reaching the furthest behind first, including women, children, young people, people with disabilities, people living with HIV/Aids, older people, indigenous people, refugees and internally displaced people, and migrants

Speaking as the chief guest Prof. Dr. A H M Enayet Hussain said, "The policies in the country to ensure UHC is sufficient, however, the challenge lies in the implementation of the policies. He further added that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare should take the lead in addressing the health issues of all citizens with a special focus on persons with disabilities".

Amrita Rejina Rozario said, "In 2017, the United Nations (UN) proclaimed 12 December as International Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day by resolution 72/138. This year, the UHC Day is being celebrated across the world with the theme 'Leave No One's Health Behind'.Despite a low GDP, Bangladesh has experienced remarkably good health progress, and now is the time to focus on UHC."

Dr. Munir Ahmed, Country Director, ORBIS International said "Increasing the amount of the national budget allocated to heath in Bangladesh is central to the attainment and sustainability of UHC. To achieve UHC, public expenditure on health should be increased by an additional 1% of GDP".

Persons with disabilities who received cataract surgeries from Sigthsavers' projects shared their experiences and challenges they faced.

"People with disabilities, often face greater challenges in accessing eye care services than those who do not. Therefore, inclusive eye health planning must be based on the key principles of inclusion, integration and leaving no one behind", said AHM Noman Khan, Executive Director, Centre for Disability in Development.

Country Director of Vision Spring Aftab Opel said, "one the leading causes of road accidents in Bangladesh is that drivers do not get their eyes tested, and this issue should be properly addressed."

Ayon Debnath, Campaign Lead and Advocacy Coordinator at Sightsavers delivered the 'vote of thanks'speech in the said seminar.





