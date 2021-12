Business Event

Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DBH) Company Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin receiving Gold Award and certificate from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at the 8th ICSB National Award 2020, hosted by Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) at the capital on December 12, last. DBH won the award for Corporate Governance Excellence in Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) category for the third consecutive year.