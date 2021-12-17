Video
Friday, 17 December, 2021
Sweden to support green transition of BD’s apparel sector

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Correspondent

With an aim to promote a green transition of Bangladesh's textile and Ready Made Garment sector, the Swedish Embassy in Dhaka has signed an agreement with the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).
Under the joint project, the Swedish Embassy will support the development of national policies and a regulatory mechanism in Bangladesh. The initiative could also enable productive employment opportunities for women and youth.
On behalf of the Swedish Embassy in Bangladesh, Head of Development Cooperation Christine Johansson and CPD Executive Director Dr Fahmida Khatun from Bangladesh's side signed the agreement on Tuesday, said a rmgBangladesh report Wednesday.


