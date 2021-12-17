Video
JICA Chief Representative meets PPP Authority CEO

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Business Desk

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Chief Representative in Bangladesh Yuho Hayakawa called on Bangladesh Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) Chief Executive Officer Ms. Sultana Afroz at the latter's office in Dhaka recently.
He was accompanied by Kawano Ryo, Project Formulation Advisor (Transport) and  Suman Das Gupta, Lead Program Manager, says a press release
Speaking at the meeting, Ms. Sultana Afroz, expressed her appreciation for JICA's support for PPP projects and other priority projects of Bangladesh which are essential for Bangladesh's rapid economic development.
PPPA is working with Japan in 5 PPP projects namely Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway Project; Construction of Outer Ring Road (Southern Part); Detailed Design, Construction, Operation and Maintenance of Mass Rapid Transit MRT Line-2; Construction of Multimodal Transport Hub (MmTH) at Kamalapur Railway Station and Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of Multimodal Transport Hub (MmTH) at Biman Bandar Railway Station.
The Secretary & CEO of PPP Authority attributed the success of PPP projects to the Honorable Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, who is providing policy support and changing laws and regulations to create an investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh.
The PPP Authority presented an overview of the activities of PPP Authority and the PPP projects in its pipeline.  Yuho Hayakawa commended the progress of PPP Authority and its activities, especially the accelerated pace of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Dhaka Bypass and more.
He was impressed with Ms. Sultana Afroz's forward thinkingon the intrinsic role of PPP projects in Bangladesh's economic development and her direct role in increasing the number of women in professional positions.  The Heads and the Representatives of the two agencies decided to increase their interaction and enhance their cooperation to promote and support PPP projects in Bangladesh.


