Newly elected BAJUS EC takes office

Newly elected leaders of Bangladesh Jewelry Samity (BAJUS) on Wednesday took office for the period 2021-22. On this occasion they requested the government to reduce tax on gold import to allow the jewellery industry to grow.

Gold import was earlier not allowed. It is now allowed but various restrictions are not helpful to the business that needs to be removed now, the new committee leaders said.

They said Jewelry sector has a lot of potential to grow in Bangladesh, but it has not flourished much so far.

Sayem Sobhan has been elected as the new president of the jewellery association. He is also founder of the country's first gold refinery. Dilip Kumar Agarwala hqas been elected as general secretary.

Md Jashim Uddin, president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) was present at the function as chief guest.

The newly elected seven vice-presidents are Gulzar Ahmed, owner of Apan Jewellers; Anwar Hossain of New General Jewellers Ltd, MA Hannan Azad of Alankar Niketan (Pvt) Ltd, Badal Chandra Roy of Jarwa House (Pvt) Ltd, Dr Dewan Aminul Islam of Siraj Jewellers, Md Anisur Rahman of L Rahman Jewellers and Kazi Nazneen Islam Nipa of The Amin Jewellers.

Besides, there are nine assistant secretaries and 16 members on the executive committee.







