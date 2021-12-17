

Krishi Bank signs corporate agreement with Robi

Under the agreement BKB will be able to enjoy corporate connections from the Robi Axiata Ltd under this agreement. Robi will also support BKB to automate their business processes with the implementation of different IoT and ICT solutions, digital services, data, voice and bulk sms services, says a press release.

Robi Chief Enterprise Business Officer (CEBO) Adil Hossain Noble and BKB Deputy General Manager of Foreign Remittance Management Department Golam Muhammad Areef signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The signing ceremony took place at BKB's corporate office in Dhaka recently.

BKB's Managing Director, Shirin Akhter, Deputy Managing Directors, Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Mir Mofazzul Hossain, Salma Banu and Robi's Vice Presidents, Abul Kalam Mohammad Nazmul Islam and Faisal Ahmed along with concerned high officials from both organizations were present on the occasion.









Country's leading digital services provider, Robi Axiata Limited and Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) have recently signed a corporate agreement.Under the agreement BKB will be able to enjoy corporate connections from the Robi Axiata Ltd under this agreement. Robi will also support BKB to automate their business processes with the implementation of different IoT and ICT solutions, digital services, data, voice and bulk sms services, says a press release.Robi Chief Enterprise Business Officer (CEBO) Adil Hossain Noble and BKB Deputy General Manager of Foreign Remittance Management Department Golam Muhammad Areef signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The signing ceremony took place at BKB's corporate office in Dhaka recently.BKB's Managing Director, Shirin Akhter, Deputy Managing Directors, Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Mir Mofazzul Hossain, Salma Banu and Robi's Vice Presidents, Abul Kalam Mohammad Nazmul Islam and Faisal Ahmed along with concerned high officials from both organizations were present on the occasion.