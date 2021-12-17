Russia offers close co-op in various areas of dev

Russia has expressed its readiness to enhance cooperation with Bangladesh in various fields, including trade, economic, science and technology to derive maximum benefits.

A Russian team expressed the desire at the 3rd session of the "Bangladesh-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation" held virtually on Wednesday, said a press release.

The Russian side was led by Ilya V Shestakov, Head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries in the discussion, while Co-Chair of the Commission and Secretary at the Economic Relations Division Fatima Yasmin led the Bangladesh side.

The commission meeting was followed by two days expert level meetings held during 13-14 December 2021. Both the sides discussed the aspects of cooperation in the areas of trade and economic cooperation, power and energy, atomic energy, aviation industry, fisheries and livestock, smooth banking transaction, geological research, information and communication technology, industry, space and satellite, education and culture.

They identified some relevant areas of cooperation. The Russian side expressed their readiness to offer cooperation. Bangladesh side also highlighted the areas where it needs cooperation from Russia. Both the sides agreed to cooperate in various areas of development.

They held discussion on various issues between the business organizations for cooperation, including business to business direct contact; issues of ship building and railway industries; complex fertilizer production; establishment of agro-based industries and modernization of Ghorashal TPP Units 1 and 2.

Both sides highlighted the importance of the event and expressed willingness to consistently implement the decisions adopted in the meeting.

The 4th session of the meeting will be held in December 2022 in Russia.

Finally, a protocol was formulated during the session of the commission covering all aspects, discussion and results. The protocol will be signed after agreed by the sides.









