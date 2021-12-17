Story of an emerging economy at 50 years of independence

In the 50 years since independence, Bangladesh has transformed itself from being an economic basket case to one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Bangladesh now ranks as the world's 41st largest economy and the second-largest one in South Asia, while forecasts suggest that the size of the economy may double by 2030, according to an analysis by a London-based think-tank.

The construction work of the 6.15km multipurpose bridge over the Padma River is almost complete with the country's own funds - a great sign of the robust state of the economy of the country. A dozen mega projects like the metro rail, the tunnel under the Karnaphuli River and the Payra Seaport are underway to improve connectivity, which will ultimately bolster the economy.

With a 170-million strong population, Bangladesh has achieved milestones in poverty elimination, self-sufficiency in food production and high life expectancy as well as other socio-economic human development indicators like education, health, nutrition and sanitation. The country has also significantly reduced maternal and infant mortality rates compared to many other countries in the world.

Over 80 percent population was living in extreme poverty until 1970 but the country is now in forefront of development. Planning Minister MA Mannan recently said Bangladesh was now a role model of development.

"Such achievements have been made possible through tackling many bottleneck to development and conspiracies as there have been efforts to keep the country poor," he said.

Both export and import have increased significantly but a high concentration in the readymade garment sector has showed the weakness of the country's export business. According to government data, the country's export earnings in the financial year of 2020-21 increased to $38.76 billion from $348 million in the FY 1972-73.

Of the total export earnings in FY21, the RMG products fetched $31.45 billion, which is more than 81 per cent of the total earnings, the data showed. 'No doubt, we have improved our trade and commerce significantly in the last 50 years but Bangladesh falls behind some of its competing countries, including Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, which economies were at the same level in 90s,' Policy Research Institute executive director Ahsan H Mansur told The Daily Observer.

According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data, the manufacturing to GDP ratio increased at a very slow pace between 2016 and 2020. The share of manufacturing sector to the GDP in 2020 was 19.67 per cent and it was 18 per cent in 2016.

Abul Kasem Khan, a former president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), said though the country's trade and commerce made a significant progress in the last 50 years, Bangladesh missed the opportunities of leather and jute sectors due policy shortcoming.

'Bangladesh has turned into a garment manufacturing country from an agrarian country but we cannot translate the potential advantage of agriculture as we have failed to connect our growers with the global market,' Centre for Policy Dialogue distinguished fellow Mustafizur Rahman said.

It was a fantastic achievement of Bangladesh that entrepreneurs established many import substitute industries and met a large share of local demand, he said. Mustafiz said that the government also played a played a pivotal role to achieve the spectacular development.









