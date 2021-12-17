Pledge renewed to move country towards prosperity





This year the celebration of Victory Day has added a new dimension as the day was celebrated coinciding with two giant celebrations- the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the country's independence.

The day was celebrated across the country with a renewed pledge to move the country towards prosperity.

The day is a public holiday. Different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organizations organized various programmes to mark the nation's victory achieved under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The national flag was hoisted atop all government, semi-government and private buildings while the road islands, educational institutions and other buildings were decorated with posters and banners.

Special prayers were offered at mosques, temples, churches and other religious institutions, seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country.

Improved diet was served at all hospitals, orphanages, jails and Shishu Sadans to mark the day.

Radio and TV channels broadcast special programmes while local and national newspapers published special supplements on the occasion.

BOGURA: The day began with firing 50 gunshots in the district at early hours.

Wreaths were placed on the Liberation War Monument at Muttir Fulbari in the morning.

A march-past and a physical display were held on Bogura Shaheed Chandu Stadium in the town

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Ziaul Haque and Superintend of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarti took salute of the march-past.

At 11:30am, art and poetry recitation competitions for children were arranged at Zila Parishad auditorium.

At 12pm, freedom fighters (FFs) and the family members of the martyred FFs were accorded reception at FF Aminul Haque Dulal auditorium.

DC Ziaul Haque was present there as chief guest.

Zila Parishad Chairman Dr Moqbul Hossain, District Unit President of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) Mojibor Rahman Mojnu, general Secretary (GS) Ragebul Ahsan Ripu and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Abu Sufian Shafique, among others, were also present at the programme.

Later, a discussion meeting was organized in the town at 6:30pm.

Besides, a cultural programme was also arranged at Shaheed Khokon Shishu Park in the evening.

BARISHAL: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district in a befitting manner.

Barishal City Corporation Mayor Sadiq Abdullah placed wreath on Trish Godown Mass Grave in the city at early hours.

Later, District and City units of AL paid homage to the FFs and the martyred of the Liberation War with flowers.

The day began with firing gunshots at dawn at Barishal Police Lines in the city.

VICTORY DAY CELEBRATION: The photos show wreaths being placed by Gopalganj District administration on the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara (1); by Mongla Port Authority on the Liberation War Monument on its office premises in Bagerhat (2); by Sirajganj District administration on the Liberation War Monument at Bazar Station (3); by the officials of West Zone Power Distribution Company on the monument at Gallyamari in Khulna (4); and physical displays being played on Ching Lah Mong Chowdhury Murruy Stadium in Rangamati (5), and in Tangail (6). photos: observer

Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shahabuddin Khanm SP, CID, Naval Police, Armed Battalion and Ansar members, and various political parties and socio-cultural organizations also paid homage to the FFs and the martyred of the Liberation War there.

A gathering was arranged in front of Ashwini Kumar Town Hall at around 11am to mark the Victory Day.

Adv Mojibor Rahman Nantu and Adv Akhter Akhter Hossain Mebul, among others, were present at that time.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Navy allowed people from all walks of life to see fighter ships in the Kirtankhola River adjacent to Barishal Muktijoddha Park from 2pm till 5pm on this occasion.

CHUADANGA: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

The day began with firing 50 gunshots at Shaheed Hasan Chattar in the district town at 6am.

A march-past was held on Old Stadium in the town at 8am.

Police, Ansar & VDP men, students, BNCC members, girl guides, boy scouts, members of the Shishu Paribar and members of various cultural organizations took part in the programmes.

At 11m, FFs and the family members of the martyred FFs were accorded reception on the DC Shahitto Mancho.

At 11:30am, documentary films based on the Liberation War were screened at Chuadanga VJ Government High School and Government Girls' High School in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there marking the day.

Chuadanga DC Md Nazrul Islam Sarker was present as chief guest while Additional DC Habibur Rahman presided over the meeting.

SP Md Jahidul Islam, Zila Parishad Chairman Joynal Abedin Khokon, Chuadanga Municipality Mayor Jahangir Alam Malik Khokon, former mayor Reajul Islam Joarder and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Asadul Haque Biswas, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

The speakers urged the government to complete the trial of the war criminals as soon as possible who committed crimes against humanity during the Liberation War.

The speakers also urged all to work together to build a Sonar Bangla dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Besides, sports competition and an oath taking programme marking the Mujib Barsho were also arranged in the town in the afternoon.

GOPALGANJ: On this occasion, DC Shahida Sultana and SP Ayesha Siddiqa placed wreaths on the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in the district at 12:01am.

Muktijoddha Sangsad, District AL, Tungipara Upazila AL, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Mohila AL, Zila Parishad, Tungipara Upazila administration, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Department of Public Works, Local Government Engineering Department, and other government, non-government offices, socio-cultural organizations and educational institutions also paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu marking the day.

JOYPURHAT: The day began with firing 50 gunshots in the district at early hours.

On behalf of the district administration, DC Md Shariful Islam placed wreath on the Liberation War Monument at Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Moidan in the town at dawn.

Police administration, District AL Muktijoddha Sangsad, and various political and socio-cultural organizations and educational institutions also paid tribute to the FFs there.

A march-past and physical display were held on the local stadium in the town at around 8:30am.

DC Shariful Islam was present as chief guest there.

SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Arifur Rahman Rocket and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, among others, were also present at the programme.

Later, a reception was accorded to the FFs and the family members of the martyred FFs in the district.

District Shshu Academy arranged art and essay writing competitions for children.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there.

An oath taking programme marking the Mujib Barsho was held on Circuit House Field in the town at around 4:30pm.

Besides, different programmes were organized in all the upazilas of the district on this occasion.

KHULNA: To mark the day, wreaths were placed on the monument of the martyrs at Gallyamari at 6:34am. People from all walks of life paid homage to the FFs and the martyred of the Liberation War there.

The day was heralded by 50 gun salutes on the Khulna Police Line Ground at Boyra at dawn.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Ismail Hossain hoisted the national flag at the District Stadium Ground and took salute from the march-past organized there marking the day.

Khulna Shishu Academy organized an art and painting competitions for children on this occasion.

A reception was accorded to the FFs and the family members of the martyred FFs, and a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the city.

Khulna BISIC has organized two days handicraft fair at Khulna Public hall on the day.

A discussion meeting on life and sketch of Bir Shreshtha Ruhul Amin will held in Rupsha Ghat area on December 17.

Khulna District and City units of AL also placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Gallamary Martyrdom Memorial to mark the day.

A colourful rally was brought out in the city that paraded main streets and ended at the party office.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there with Khulna City Unit AL President Talukder Abdul Khaleque, MP, in the chair.

District Unit AL President Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, and City AL GS Md Babul Rana, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Khulna University (KU), Khulna University and Engineering Technology (KUET), Mongla Port Authority(MPA), West Zone Power Company Ltd(OZOPADICO), Khulna Shipyard(KSY), Khulna City Corporation(KCC), Khulna Zila Parishad, Khulna Press Club, 1971: Genocide and Torture Archive Museum and different socio-cultural and political parties celebrated the victory day in befitting manner.

Besides, the National oath taking programme marking the Golden Jubilee of Victory and birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was held at Khulna District Stadium in the afternoon.

KISHOREGANJ: The day began with firing gunshots in the district at dawn.

At 8am, a march-past was held on Syed Nazrul Islam Stadium in the district town.

Students from different educational institutions took part in the programme.

Later, a colourful rally was brought out from the stadium, and it ended at District Shilpakala Academy after parading main streets in the town.

A reception was accorded to the FFs and the family members of the martyred FFs on the Shilpakala Academy premises.

Documentary films based on the Liberation War were shown at different cinema halls.

Later, a discussion meeting was held in the town with DC Mohammad Shamim Alam in the chair.

SP Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, Zila Parishad Chief Executive Mohammad Abdullah, Deputy Director of Local Government Md Habibur Rahman, ADC (General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker, ADC (Education & ICT) Golam Mustafa, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Pervaz Mia, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Ali Siddique and Former District Muktijoddha Commander Md Asadullah, among others, were also present at that time.

A women gathering and charitable football match were held on the local stadium.

LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, the district administration paid deep homage to the martyrs, who laid down their lives for the country during the Liberation War in 1971.

The celebration of the day started with gun salutes on District Collectorate Bhaban premises at 6:30am.

Laxmipur DC Anwar Hossain Akand and Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Kul Pradip Chakma placed wreaths on the Liberation War Monument at Bijoy Chattar in the district town.

SP Dr AHM Kamruzzaman, District AL President Golam Faruque Pinku, its GS Nuruddin Chowdhury Nayon, MP, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Salahuddin Tipu, Laxmipur Municipality Mayor Mozammel Haider Masum Bhuiyan, Civil Surgeon Dr Abdul Gaffar and District Muktijoddha Deputy Commander Mahbub Alam, among others, also placed floral tribute to the FFs there.

Wreaths were also placed on Bagbari Mass Grave in the district town at 7am, seeking eternal peace for their departed souls.

MEHERPUR: To mark the day, the district administration organized different programmes.

The celebration of the day began with gun salutes at Shaheed Dr Sahamsuzzoha Park in the town at dawn.

The district administration placed floral wreaths on the Liberation War Memorial in the district.

Later, various political parties, social and cultural organizations and Meherpur Press Club also paid homage to the FFs and the martyred of the Liberation War there. A victory rally was brought out from Dr Shamsuzzoha Park in the morning, and it ended at the local stadium after parading main streets in the town.

A grand march-past comprising with police, BNCC, Ansar-VDP, Rover, Boy Scout, girls in guide and students from different educational institutions and the inmates of the public orphanage was held on the stadium in the town.

DC Dr Monsur Alam Khanand and SP SM Rafiul Alam took salute from the march-past.

A reception was accorded to the FFs and the family members of the martyred FFs in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at District Shilpakala Academy with DC Dr Monsur Alam Khan in the chair.

An oath taking programme marking the Mujib Barsho was also arranged on the local stadium in the town.

Besides, sports competitions and cultural functions were also arranged at different institutions.

Similar programmes were also organized in Gangni and Mujibnagar upazilas of the district on this occasion.

PABNA: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

The celebration of the day began with gun salutes at 12:01am.

Wreaths were placed on the Durjoy Bangla in the town, commemorating the martyrs of the Liberation War.

DC Biswas Rashel Hossain, SP Mohammad Mohibul Islam Khan and Zila Parishad Chairman Reza-ul Rahim Lal, among others, paid floral tribute to the FFs and the martyred there at that time.

District AL, Mkutijoddya Sangsad, BNP, Jatiyo Party, Udichi Shilpi Gosthi, Pabna Press Club, Suchitra Sen Smrity Sangrakkhon Parishad, Gonoshilpi, Sree Sree Thakur Anukul Chandra Satsanga, Theater 77, Pabna Science and Technology University (PSTU), Pabna Edward College, and Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh (ADAB) in Pabna, and various socio-cultural organizations and educational institutions also placed wreaths there in the morning.

District AL organized a discussion meeting in the town.

Besides, cultural programmes were also arranged in the district to mark the day.

On behalf of the PSTU administration, Vice-Chancellor Prof M Rostam Ali and Registrar Bijan Kumar paid homage to the memory of martyred intellectuals with flowers at Brahma Swadhinata Chattar on the campus at 10:30am.

RAJBAR: The celebration of the day began in the district with gun salutes at dawn at Rajbari Police Lines Parade Ground in the town.

Rajbari DC Dilshad Begum presided over the programme.

Lawmaker Md Zillur Hakim, from Rajbari-2 constituency, SP M Shakiujzaman, District AL GS Kazi Eradot Ali, Zila Parishad Chairman and District AL Vice-president Fakir Abdul Jabber, among others, were also present at the programme.

District Unit Muktijoddha Sangsad, and various political parties and socio-cultural organizations attended the programme.

Officials of various government and semi-government offices, political, social and cultural organizations and educational institutions placed wreaths on the Shaheed Minar on Rajbari Railway Shaheed Khusi Football Ground, showing tribute to the heroes of the Liberation War.

A march-past comprised by police, Ansar-VDP, and juvenile organizations was held on Rajbari Shaheed Khusi Railway Football Ground in the town to mark the day.

RANGAMATI: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

The day began with firing 50 gunshots on the Central Shaheed Minar premises in the town at dawn.

Lawmaker Dipankar Talukder, DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, SP Mir Modaccher Hossain, Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Chairman Nikhil Kumar Chakma and Rangamati Zila Parishad Chairman Angsuipru Chowdhury, among others, placed wreaths on the Shaheed Minar.

A march-past was held on Ching Lah Mong Chowdhury Murruy Stadium in the town.

DC Mizanur Rahman and SP Modaccher Hossain took salute from the march-past.

On the other hand, wreaths were also placed on the monument of Bir Shreshtha Munshi Abdur Rouf at Burighat, on behalf of different government offices and socio-cultural organizations.

SIRAJGANJ: The celebration of the day began with firing 50 gunshots in the district at 6:50am.

Lawmaker Habibe Millat, DC Dr Faruque Ahmed and SP Hasibul Alam placed wreath on the Liberation War Monument at Bazar Station in the district town in the morning.

District AL, Muktijoddha Sangsad, Sirajganj Municipality, Udichi Shilpi Gosthi, Sammeleta Sangskritik Jote, Sirajganj Press Club, Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad, and other political and socio-cultural organizations also paid homage to the FFs and the martyred of the Liberation War there at that time.

TANGAIL: In this connection, wreaths were placed on the Liberation War Monument at Tangail Shaheed Smriti Poura Udyan in the district town in the morning.

Lawmaker Md Sanwar Hossain, Tangail DC Dr Md Ataul Goni, SP Sarker Mohammad Kaisar, District AL President Fazlur Rahman Khan Faruque, Tangail Municipality Mayor SM Sirajul Haque Alamgir and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shahjahan Ansari, among others, also paid homage to the FFs and the martyred of the Liberation War.

