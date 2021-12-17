49 nabbed with drugs in 12 districts

A total of 49 people including a couple have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 12 districts- Kishoreganj, Joypurhat, Natore, Sirajganj, Bagerhat, Chattogram, Lalmonirhat, Brahmanbaria, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Narayanganj and Barishal, recently.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained three alleged drug traders along with 50 kg of hemp from a private car in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The detainees are: Md Sifat Ali, 40, Abdur Rahim, 35, and Md Alam Khan, 32, residents of Madhabpur Upazila in Habiganj.

RAB-14 during a drive at Nandala Bazar early Wednesday searched a private car and detained the drug traders.

A case was filed against them with Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station (PS), Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lieutenant M Shovon Khan confirmed the news.

JOYPURHAT: RAB members arrested 12 suspected drug addicts in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

RAB-5 Joypurhat camp commander Lt Commander Toukir said a team of elite force conducted a drive in Suger Mills area around 11:30 pm and detained them red-handed while they were taking drugs.

The arrested persons were handed over to Joypurhat Sadar PS after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act, he added.

RAB members, in another drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 357 yaba tablets from Kalai Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested person is Sohel Fakir, 30, son of Golam Rabbani, a resident of Bandighi Village in the upazila.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Lieutenant Commander Taukir said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bandighi area at around 10pm and arrested Sohel along with the yaba tablets.

The confessed his involvement in drug dealing in the area for long during primary interrogation.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Kalai PS in this connection, the official added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police arrested five people along with foreign liquor from the Bonpara Highway in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested persons are: Iqbal Kazi and Shah Alam, of Dhaka; Bablu Sheikh of Sadar Upazila in Noakhali; Yusuf Ali of Betagi Upazila of Barguna; and Abdur Rashid Shikder of Sadar Upazila in Patuakhali.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers arrested them along with 1.5 litres of foreign liquor from a Khulna-bound microbus.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bonpara Highway PS Keramat Ali confirmed the matter.

SIRAJGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, detained two drug peddlers along with 49kg hemp in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The detained persons are Farhadul Islam, 23, of Modhurapur Village, and Imam Hossain, 18, a resident of Jakpur Villagein the upazila.

RAB-12 Media Officer Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Mustafizur Rahman, through a press release, confirmed that a team of the elite force conducted a drive at dawn in front of Aristocrats' Restaurant on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway and arrested the duo. During the drive, they also seized the hemp and a private car from their possessions.

In a primary interrogation the detained confessed their involvement with drug smuggling in different parts of the country, the officer added.

BAGERHAT: Police, in a drive, arrested five people including a man and his son along with 950 yaba tablets from Sharankhola Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The arrested persons are: Md Tafser Hawlader, 60, son of late Shamsul Haque Hawlader of Matherpar Village, and his son Md Sagir alias Sallu Hawlader, 32; Md Nayeem Hawlader, 18, son of Md Nasim Hawlader of Bharanir Par Village; and Md Reza Sheikh, son of Md Awl Sheikh of Chalitabunia Village in the upazila; and Md Yasin Rabbi, 16, son of Md Shahin Ahmed, a resident of Sabujbag Mayakanan area in Dhaka.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Sagir in Matherpar area at noon, and arrested them along with the yaba tablets.

The law-enforcers also seized Tk 6,180 in cash and two motorcycles from their possessions during the drive.

Filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act against the arrested with Sharankhola PS is underway in this connection.

Sharankhola PS OC Md Saidur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested have been involved in drug dealing in the area for long.

CHATTOGRAM: Four people have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in the district in two days.

Police detained a man and his wife along with 1,000 yaba tablets from a Dhaka-bound bus in Mirsarai Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested couple are Yahia Kabir Shoaib, 25, and his wife Nazma Alam, 22.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers intercepted the Dhaka-bound bus belonging to 'Hanif Paribahan' in Fakirhat area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at night, and caught the couple red-handed along with the yaba tablets.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mirsarai PS Rajib Poddar said the couple have long been involved in drug smuggling in different parts of the country.

Legal action will be taken against them in this connection, the SI added.

Earlier, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, detained two young men along with 1,500 yaba tablets in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The detained persons are Md Hamid Hasan, 21, and Md Elias, 20, residents of Kutupalong Ward No. 4 area in Ukhia Upazila of Cox's Bazar.

RAB-7 sources said on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Alampur Khilpara area at noon while on patrol, and detained the duo along with the yaba tablets from their possessions.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Hathazari PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

LALMONIRHAT: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 2.5kg of hemp from Kaliganj Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Mansur Ali, 35, son of late Osman Ali of Malgara area under Goral Union in the upazila.

Lalmonirhat 15 BGB Commander Ltd Col Md Tauhidur Alam said a team from Lohakuchi BGB Camp arrested him at around 9:30pm and brought him to the camp.

However, the arrested fled the camp at around 4am on Saturday.

Kaliganj PS OC ATM Golam Rasul confirmed the matter.

BRAHMANBARIA: Members of RAB, in separate drives, arrested 10 people along with hemp in Ashuganj Upazila on Wednesday.

RAB-14 members arrested four people along with 31kg of hemp in the upazila.

The arrested persons are Zaheer Mia, 26, son of Fazr Rahman, of Goachnagar, Md Faruk Mia, 25, son of Abdul Ahad of Ratanpur, Milon Mia, 23, son of Md. Anjab Ali of Paramanandapur, and Md Quddush Khan, 40, son of late Rajab Ali of Uttar Surma in Madhabpur Upazila of Habiganj District.

RAB-14 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Bhairab Camp led by its Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police Rafi Uddin Jobayer conducted a drive in the upazila at around 4:30am, and arrested them along with the hemp.

In another drive, RAB members arrested six people along with 70kg of hemp in the upazila.

The arrested persons are: Md Al Masud, 27, son of late Abdul Mannan of Musuria area in Barishal; Md Raju Mia, 29, son of Ruhul Amin alias Ukil Amin of Saat Malik Beg area in Rajarhat Upazila of Kurigram; Yunus Riyad, 23, son of Yusuf Khokon of Shalabunia in Mongla of Bagerhat; Md Selim, 30, son of Ainal Sarder of Kalihata Village in Wazirpur Upazila of Barishal; Hasibul Islam, 24, son of Neshar Ahmed of Dakshin Aura Village in Kathalia of Jhalokati; and Md Sabur Islam Shuvo, 23, so of late Tajul Islam of Budhanti area in Bijoynagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria District. RAB sources said on information, the elite force members arrested them along with the hemp from Syed Nazrul Islam Bridge area at Ashuganj.

The arrested confessed their involvement in drug dealing in different parts of the country during primary interrogation.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Ashuganj PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was held along with 8kg of hemp in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Mazharul Islam Milon, 22, a resident of Gozerkuti Village in the upazila.

According to Kurigram District DNC, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Fakirpara area under Shimulbari Union at night, and arrested Mazharul along with the hemp from an auto-rickshaw.

However, associate of the auto-rickshaw driver Mazharul managed to flee the scene.

District DNC Inspector Tarun Kumar Roy confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control was filed with Fulbari PS in this connection.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: Members of DNC, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 3kg of hemp from Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The arrested person is Abdus Samad Bepari, 58, son of late Abdur Rahman Bepari, a resident of Manduarpara Village under Naldanga Union in the upazila.

District DNC sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kantanagar Bottala area at around 12pm, and arrested him along with the hemp worth about Tk 90,000.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Sadullapur PS in this connection.

Sadullapur PS OC Pradip Kumar confirmed the matter.

NARAYANGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, detained two drug dealers along with hemp and phensedyl from Siddhirganj Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.

The detained persons are Sajjad Hossain, 29, a resident of Dapa Idrakpur area under Fatullah PS in Narayanganj, and Masud Rana, 27, of Sidhilkura area in Damudya Upazila of Shariatpur District.

RAB-11 Media Officer Md Rizwan Sayed Ziku said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Shimrail Crossing area on the Chattogram Road in the morning, and detained the duo along with 20 kilograms of hemp and 350 bottles of phensidyl.

The elite force members also seized a private car and two mobile phone sets from their possessions during the drive.

However, legal action is under process against the accused, the official added.

BARISHAL: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two people along with 1kg of hemp from Kotwali Model PS area in the city on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are: Md Arifur Rahman Bepari, 29, son of late Alam Bepari of Chandramohan area in Sadar Upazila of Barishal; and Sabuj Sheikh, 28, son of late Delwar Sheikh of Narayanganj.

DB police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ward No. 10 Charkawa area under Kotwali Model PS in the morning, and arrested them along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were handed over to police.















