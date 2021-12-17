Two children die after taking pesticide at Sarishabari

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR, Dec 16: Two minor children died after they mistakenly took pesticide instead of foodstuff in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Sumaiya Akter, 3, daughter of Sumon Mia, and Ibrahim Hossain, 3, son of Muja Mia; residents of Shimultai Village in the upazila.

Family members of the deceased said they consumed pesticide mistakenly instead of food while they were playing in the room in the afternoon.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed them to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Debashis Rajbangshi confirmed the incident.









