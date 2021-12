KISHOREGANJ, Dec 16: At least 500 pieces of blankets have been given to cold-hit people in the district on Tuesday.

These winter wears were distributed by Prime Minister's Special Assistant Moshiur Rahman Humayun at Art Council Auditorium.

District Awami League President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan, Municipality Mayor Md Pervez Mia, were present at the function.