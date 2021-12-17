100 pigeons die from poison at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Dec 16: Over 100 pigeons died in Baraigram Upazila of the district after eating poison mixed seed wheat recently.

The mass killing of the pigeons took place in Kamardaha Village under Joari Union in the upazila.

Locals said several farmers including Ranu Gain of Kayemkola Village sowed seed wheat in their fields. Before throwing, they mixed poison in the wheat seed to keep their fields free from rats, birds and insects. Later pigeons came from adjacent areas and started eating the poisonous wheat. And instantly, they started to die one after another. Their bodies got scattered across nearby fields. Also some pigeons, after returning to houses, fell sick nad later on died.

Jori Union Chairman Chand Mahmud confirmed the information.

According to him, more than 100 pigeons including 20 pigeons each of Rangu Mia, Abdul Jalil and Al Amin, 10 ones of Khokan Mia, seven of Zahid Ali, four each of Abdul Alim and Jahidul Islam, and three pigeons of Abdul Baset of Kamardaha Village died.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nazrul Islam Mridha said, if sowed seeds are eaten by rats and birds, farmers become harmed; but eating poison-mixed wheat seed, pigeons died harming their owners financially.

It is a punishable offence to kill birds by mixing poison in seed or food in terms of protecting biodiversity, OC added.

