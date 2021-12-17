Video
Two throat-slit bodies found in two districts

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Our Correspondents

Two throat-slit bodies of a trader and a youth were recovered from two districts- Chattogram and Sherpur, in two days.
HATHAZARI, CHATTOGRAM: Police on Tuesday recovered the throat-slit body of a trader from his house in Hathazari Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
Deceased Md Ershad, 40, was a resident of Mirerkhil Khandakar para area under Hathazari Municipality.
Family members of the deceased said they saw the throat-slit body lying on the roof top of his house building at about 12:30am and informed it to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue.
Police detained the deceased's brother Munzur for questioning as he had a dispute with his brother over the transaction of money, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hathazari Police Station (PS) Rajib Sharma said.
SHERPUR: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a youth from the bank of the Dhonakusha River in Nakla Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.
Police and local sources said some farmers spotted the body on the bank of the river in Nakla Union in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Nakla PS OC Mushfiqur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.


