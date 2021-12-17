

A reception was accorded to the freedom fighters and the family members of the martyred ones











A reception was accorded to the freedom fighters and the family members of the martyred ones, and a discussion meeting on building Bangabandhu's 'Sonar Bangla' through digitisation and technology was held at Noakhali Shilpakala Academy in the town on Thursday on the occasion of 51st Victory Day. Mohammad Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, MP, was present as chief guest while DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan presided over the programme. Noakhali SP Md Shahidul Islam and Zila Parishad Chairman Dr ABM Jafar Ullah were also present at that time. photo: observer