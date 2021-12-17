Video
Thrust on ensuring non-formal education to dropped-out students

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Dec 16: Speakers at a programme in the district on Sunday underscored the need for ensuring non-formal education to the children who are studying at the learning centres here to build an enlightened nation.
"It is our foremost duty to bring all the children who have never been enrolled in primary schools or dropped out from schools in any reasons under the non-formal education programme of the government to take the nation ahead", they also said.
They made the comments while addressing a district level experience and view-exchange meeting in the conference room of the District Collectorate Building in the town on Sunday noon.
Brac organized the programme in cooperation with Directorate of Non-Formal Education under the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin was present as chief guest while Assistant Director of District Non-Formal Education Bureau Mehedi Akter presided over the meeting.
Additional DC (General) Md Sadequr Rahman spoke on the occasion as special guest while District Primary Education Officer Md Hossain Ali was the chief discussant.
Earlier, a welcome speech was delivered by Brac District Coordinator Mosarrof Hossain.
He made a PowerPoint presentation and said Out of School Children Education Pilot Programme is being implemented in Palashbari and Sundarganj upazilas of the district from June in 2017, and the programme would continue till March, 2022.
There are a total of 9,613 learners in class five at 333 learning centres in the upazilas.
Of them, 5,298 are girls and 4,315 are boys.
DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, asked the staff of the NGOs and teachers of the centres to be more serious and active to ensure quality teaching to the learners so that they could get admitted into class five of the government primary schools after passing four class from the centres.
The DC also gave the assurance to the concerned of providing his all types of administrative help and assistance to run the programme smoothly and to make it successful as well.
Around 50 invited people and NGO activists including the media men took part in the meeting.


