Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Cyprus asylum seekers head for new lives in Italy

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

MENOGEIA, Dec 16: Six asylum seekers Pope Francis is helping relocate from Cyprus expressed gratitude and hope as they left to start their new lives in Italy Thursday barely a week before Christmas.
Cypriot authorities had said the pontiff, who visited the divided island earlier this month, would take 50 migrants, who also include Muslims, in a gesture of "solidarity".
Authorities said a dozen people left on Thursday.
A Vatican source told AFP that the first group would meet the pope on Friday.
Hinda Warsame, 25, from Somalia, and her sisters Naima, 22, and Fadoumo, 19, came to Cyprus this year.
The trio grew up in Saudi Arabia but said they were caught with expired papers and jailed before being deported to Somalia-an unfamiliar and dangerous country where they had barely any family.
Warsame said the experience was "a nightmare".
"I was crying... this is not what's supposed to be happening," she told AFP on Wednesday from the Limnes accommodation centre in the island's Menogeia area.
She said she faced pressure to get married to help "protect" her sisters, as well as to undergo female genital mutilation, a widespread practice in Somalia. "I said, I'm not gonna do it," she said, adding that if she did, "they will do the exact same to my sisters."
Instead, the trio managed to travel to breakaway north Cyprus on student visas, before crossing the island's buffer zone and claiming asylum in the Republic of Cyprus, which says it has the highest number of first-time asylum applications in the EU per capita.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NATO chief backs Ukraine against Russia demands
Hunger on the rise in the Arab world: UN
A general view shows people gathering at Piazza del Popolo in Rome
EU leaders weigh new sanctions on Russia amid ‘series of attacks’
Cyprus asylum seekers head for new lives in Italy
Kurds find mass grave of ‘IS victims’ in Iraq
Powerful typhoon hits Philippines, nearly 100,000 evacuated
Russia floats idea of rapid security talks: Biden, Putin may talk again


Latest News
EU leaders think about new sanctions on Russia
US blacklists Chinese biotech firms over Uyghur surveillance
Rehana hands over 'Mujib Chirantan' memorabilia to Indian President
Joy urges youths to make Vision-2041 reality
PM vows to continue zero tolerance against militancy, terrorism
Mohua's case recorded by police after 14 days, accused unidentified
UN lauds Bangladesh for its massive success in 50 years
PM greets FFs with gifts on Victory Day
Hunger on the rise in the Arab world: UN
2 boys die falling from election campaign's pickup in Noakhali
Most Read News
A 66-member delegation of the Indian Armed Forces led by Major General RN Bhalla (Retd)
Russian land forces commander calls on Army Chief of Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data shows
Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh: A pride to the nation
DU student Meghla’s husband on 3-day remand
Tale of red-green Bangladesh
Dengue: 27 more hospitalized
Biden nominates JFK's daughter to be ambassador to Australia
Covid kills 4 more in 24 hours
UK Covid hospitalisation rates rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft