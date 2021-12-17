Cyprus asylum seekers head for new lives in Italy

MENOGEIA, Dec 16: Six asylum seekers Pope Francis is helping relocate from Cyprus expressed gratitude and hope as they left to start their new lives in Italy Thursday barely a week before Christmas.

Cypriot authorities had said the pontiff, who visited the divided island earlier this month, would take 50 migrants, who also include Muslims, in a gesture of "solidarity".

Authorities said a dozen people left on Thursday.

A Vatican source told AFP that the first group would meet the pope on Friday.

Hinda Warsame, 25, from Somalia, and her sisters Naima, 22, and Fadoumo, 19, came to Cyprus this year.

The trio grew up in Saudi Arabia but said they were caught with expired papers and jailed before being deported to Somalia-an unfamiliar and dangerous country where they had barely any family.

Warsame said the experience was "a nightmare".

"I was crying... this is not what's supposed to be happening," she told AFP on Wednesday from the Limnes accommodation centre in the island's Menogeia area.

She said she faced pressure to get married to help "protect" her sisters, as well as to undergo female genital mutilation, a widespread practice in Somalia. "I said, I'm not gonna do it," she said, adding that if she did, "they will do the exact same to my sisters."

Instead, the trio managed to travel to breakaway north Cyprus on student visas, before crossing the island's buffer zone and claiming asylum in the Republic of Cyprus, which says it has the highest number of first-time asylum applications in the EU per capita. -AFP









