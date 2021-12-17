Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

London to host Italy-Argentina champions clash

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

LONDON, DEC 16: London will host the first edition of a new intercontinental final between the champions of Europe and South America when Italy face Argentina on June 1, UEFA said on Wednesday.
Wembley is understood to be the preferred venue for the match known as the Finalissima.
The clash is part of a renewed memorandum of understanding between UEFA and CONMEBOL till 2028 which will cover two further editions of the showpiece match in addition to the game next year.
Both confederations have publicly expressed their opposition to FIFA proposals to reform the international match calendar, which include playing a World Cup every two years.
As part of their agreement, UEFA and CONMEBOL will also open a shared office in London.
Wembley hosted the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy in July, which was overshadowed by crowd trouble as ticketless fans stormed the stadium perimeter to break in.
Despite those issues, the home of English football remains a popular venue for UEFA due its 90,000 capacity and array of VIP lounges and corporate hospitality boxes.
Wembley will also host the 2024 Champions League final.
Argentina ended their 28-year wait to win a major international tournament by beating Brazil to win the Copa America in July.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
London to host Italy-Argentina champions clash
Bayern out to extend Wolfsburg's losing-streak misery
Italian federation ends probe into Suarez language test
Arsenal lose but advance in women's Champions League
Boca beat Barcelona in inaugural Maradona Cup
Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem
No great expectations for Nadal on return in Abu Dhabi
Windies players and support staff are suspected to have picked up virus in Dubai


Latest News
EU leaders think about new sanctions on Russia
US blacklists Chinese biotech firms over Uyghur surveillance
Rehana hands over 'Mujib Chirantan' memorabilia to Indian President
Joy urges youths to make Vision-2041 reality
PM vows to continue zero tolerance against militancy, terrorism
Mohua's case recorded by police after 14 days, accused unidentified
UN lauds Bangladesh for its massive success in 50 years
PM greets FFs with gifts on Victory Day
Hunger on the rise in the Arab world: UN
2 boys die falling from election campaign's pickup in Noakhali
Most Read News
A 66-member delegation of the Indian Armed Forces led by Major General RN Bhalla (Retd)
Russian land forces commander calls on Army Chief of Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data shows
Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh: A pride to the nation
DU student Meghla’s husband on 3-day remand
Tale of red-green Bangladesh
Dengue: 27 more hospitalized
Biden nominates JFK's daughter to be ambassador to Australia
Covid kills 4 more in 24 hours
UK Covid hospitalisation rates rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft