Bayern out to extend Wolfsburg's losing-streak misery



Bayern Munich's German midfielder Serge Gnabry (front C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring the 5-0 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern Munich in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany on December 14, 2021.

"We have one game before Christmas to try to collect three more points," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, whose side start the final weekend before the two-week winter break six points clear.

Bayern are buoyed by winning the last six games in all competitions, including beating second-placed Bundesliga rivals Dortmund, then Barcelona to seal a perfect six wins from six Champions League group stage games.

The Bavarian giants also thrashed Stuttgart 5-0 on Tuesday with Serge Gnabry claiming the second Bundesliga hat-trick of his career.

In contrast, Wolfsburg have slid down the table to 11th after losing their last four league defeats.

Their head coach Florian Kohfeldt, who took over when Mark van Bommel was sacked in late October, won his first three games, but now finds himself under pressure after Tuesday's latest set-back, a 3-2 home loss to Cologne.

To compound Wolfsburg's problems, joint top-scorer Lukas Nmecha is out with an ankle injury.

In contrast, Lewandowski can claim a new record for most goals scored in German league football during a calendar year.

He scored twice in Tuesday's rout of Stuttgart to draw level with Gerd Mueller, who scored a record 42 goals over 12 months back in 1972.

Lewandowski loves to score against Wolfsburg, netting 23 goals in 15 games against Wolves, the most he has scored against any club in Germany's top flight.

That tally includes the five Lewandowski hit in nine jaw-dropping minutes when he came off the bench to steer Bayern to a 5-1 victory and claim a host of records in September 2015.

Bayern will be without winger Kingsley Coman, who tore a thigh muscle in the win over Stuttgart. -AFP







