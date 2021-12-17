Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bayern out to extend Wolfsburg's losing-streak misery

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Bayern Munich's German midfielder Serge Gnabry (front C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring the 5-0 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern Munich in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany on December 14, 2021.

Bayern Munich's German midfielder Serge Gnabry (front C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring the 5-0 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern Munich in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany on December 14, 2021.

BERLIN, DEC 16: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski can claim another goal record on Friday in his club's last game of 2021 as the Bundesliga leaders look to extend Wolfsburg's miserable six-match losing streak.
"We have one game before Christmas to try to collect three more points," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, whose side start the final weekend before the two-week winter break six points clear.  
Bayern are buoyed by winning the last six games in all competitions, including beating second-placed Bundesliga rivals Dortmund, then Barcelona to seal a perfect six wins from six Champions League group stage games.
The Bavarian giants also thrashed Stuttgart 5-0 on Tuesday with Serge Gnabry claiming the second Bundesliga hat-trick of his career.
In contrast, Wolfsburg have slid down the table to 11th after losing their last four league defeats.
Their head coach Florian Kohfeldt, who took over when Mark van Bommel was sacked in late October, won his first three games, but now finds himself under pressure after Tuesday's latest set-back, a 3-2 home loss to Cologne.
To compound Wolfsburg's problems, joint top-scorer Lukas Nmecha is out with an ankle injury.
In contrast, Lewandowski can claim a new record for most goals scored in German league football during a calendar year.
He scored twice in Tuesday's rout of Stuttgart to draw level with Gerd Mueller, who scored a record 42 goals over 12 months back in 1972.
Lewandowski loves to score against Wolfsburg, netting 23 goals in 15 games against Wolves, the most he has scored against any club in Germany's top flight.
That tally includes the five Lewandowski hit in nine jaw-dropping minutes when he came off the bench to steer Bayern to a 5-1 victory and claim a host of records in September 2015.  
Bayern will be without winger Kingsley Coman, who tore a thigh muscle in the win over Stuttgart.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
London to host Italy-Argentina champions clash
Bayern out to extend Wolfsburg's losing-streak misery
Italian federation ends probe into Suarez language test
Arsenal lose but advance in women's Champions League
Boca beat Barcelona in inaugural Maradona Cup
Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem
No great expectations for Nadal on return in Abu Dhabi
Windies players and support staff are suspected to have picked up virus in Dubai


Latest News
EU leaders think about new sanctions on Russia
US blacklists Chinese biotech firms over Uyghur surveillance
Rehana hands over 'Mujib Chirantan' memorabilia to Indian President
Joy urges youths to make Vision-2041 reality
PM vows to continue zero tolerance against militancy, terrorism
Mohua's case recorded by police after 14 days, accused unidentified
UN lauds Bangladesh for its massive success in 50 years
PM greets FFs with gifts on Victory Day
Hunger on the rise in the Arab world: UN
2 boys die falling from election campaign's pickup in Noakhali
Most Read News
A 66-member delegation of the Indian Armed Forces led by Major General RN Bhalla (Retd)
Russian land forces commander calls on Army Chief of Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data shows
Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh: A pride to the nation
DU student Meghla’s husband on 3-day remand
Tale of red-green Bangladesh
Dengue: 27 more hospitalized
Biden nominates JFK's daughter to be ambassador to Australia
Covid kills 4 more in 24 hours
UK Covid hospitalisation rates rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft