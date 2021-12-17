Italian federation ends probe into Suarez language test

ROME, DEC 16: The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Wednesday it has ended its investigation into a language test taken by Uruguay striker Luis Suarez ahead of his proposed move to Juventus last year that fell through.

The FIGC ruled there was "not enough evidence to prove that there has been unlawful conduct."

It said the investigation was closed, pending the arrival of further elements from a criminal probe into the case, which continues.

Italian prosecutors called in June for three university officials and a lawyer to stand trial for allegedly helping Suarez cheat on the exam at Perugia's University for Foreigners.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January.

The exam would have been the first step to procuring an Italian passport for Suarez as Juventus had already filled their quota for non-EU players. -AFP







