Arsenal lose but advance in women's Champions League

PARIS, DEC 16: Arsenal did enough to ensure they advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women's Champions League despite losing their last group match 4-1 in Hoffenheim on Wednesday.

Three teams that had already secured places in the next round, reigning champions Barcelona, Lyon and Bayern Munich all cruised to home victories against overmatched opponents.

Barcelona had won all their games and secured first place in Group C before they thrashed Danish club HB Koge, who ended the group without a point, 5-0.

Second place was tighter. Arsenal went to Germany three points ahead of Hoffenheim but with an 11-goal edge in goal difference.

Jule Brand gave the home team a 22nd-minute lead but Arsenal levelled before half time with help from home defender Laura Wienroither's attempted block went into her own goal.

Hoffenheim revived their hopes with three goals in five minutes in the second half. Chantal Hagel scored the first two in the 55th and 57th minutes and Gia Corley added another on the hour.

But Arsenal held on comfortably for the last 30 minutes, to reach to the quarter-finals for a record-extending 14th time.

In Group D, the only question was whether Lyon would slip and allow Bayern to grab first place.

But the French club crushed Hacken of Sweden 4-0, a score Bayern matched against Benfica. -AFP







