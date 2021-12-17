Video
Windies players and support staff are suspected to have picked up virus in Dubai

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Bipin Dani

Cricket West Indies (CWI) board officials suspect more cases of Covid-19 positive in their touring squad may have been picked up in Dubai just prior to their departure.    
Following PCR tests administered on Wednesday in Pakistan, five more members of the West Indies touring party have tested positive for COVID-19 and they have undergone a period of self-isolation.
Three players: wicketkeeper/batsman Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, allrounder Justin Greaves; along with Assistant Coach Roddy Estwick, and Team Physician Dr Akshai Mansingh returned positive results in the latest round of testing carried out by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
"We are awaiting the results of the further tests conducted on our players and support staff in Pakistan before deciding anything", the board chief Ricky Skerritt said to this Reporter.
The team didn't establish a bio-secure bubble in Dubai but went through the same testing and safe living protocols as it would usually do before a tour departure and then established the bubble in Pakistan on arrival.
The officials have now been analyzing all the PCR positive results and their CT values. They suspect it was picked up in Dubai just prior to departure and people have tested positive at different times as it affects people differently and they have different vaccinations and dates of 2nd jabs etc so some players tested positive sooner than others.
The CWI board didn't allow the touring squad a break from the bubble. The Sri Lanka Test Series finished and once the players had flown out the bubble was over.
They then convened the Pakistan White Ball squads in Dubai with players and staff coming from the Caribbean, Abu Dhabi and Sri Lanka. The bubble was then reformed and during this period of establishing the new bubble of Pakistan the positive cases were found, it is learnt.


