Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:37 AM
ICC Women\'s Cricket World Cup 2022

Tigresses take on Proteas divas in first match on March 5

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Sports Reporter

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will kick start on March 4 with the match between host New Zealand and West Indies at Bay Oval, Tauranga. Bangladesh will meet with South Africa in the following day at University Oval, Dunedin.
This is for the first time Tigresses are playing at the biggest stage of the game.
The World Cup will see 31 matches being played over 31 days across six host cities. Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan, South Africa, the West Indies and hosts New Zealand are the eight teams in the fray. All the teams will engage with others at once in the round league. Top four teams will be qualified for the semifinals.
Tigresses however, will face hosts in the following match on March 7 at the same venue while they will play against Pakistan in Hamilton on March 14. The match against West Indies will be held at Bay Oval, Tauranga on March 18 while Seddon Park, Hamilton will host Tigresses in next match against India on March 22. Red and Greens will lock horns with Australia and England on March 25 and 27. Both the matches will take place at Basin Reserve, Wellington.
The semifinals are scheduled to be held on March 30 and April 1 with the final being played under lights at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on 3 April.  


