Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:37 AM
Shaheed Mushtaque XI beat Shaheed Jewel XI in Victory Day cricket

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

Atahar Ali Khan hit 55-ball 60 as Shaheed Mushtaque XI beat Shaheed Jewel XI by 42 runs in an exhibition T20 game to mark the Victory Day at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Abdul Halim Chwodhury Jewel, an elegant opener, while Mushtaque, a devoted cricket organiser, sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country during the Liberation War in 1971. The BCB organised the match, named after those two heroes of Bangladesh in every year.
Put into bat first, Mushtaque XI amassed 150-5 with Atahar leading the way. His 60-run was complemented by Khaled Mashud Pilot's 15-ball 31 not out. Opener Shahriar Hossain Biddut chipped-in-with 26 while Mohammad Rafique made 15.
Mahmudul Hasan Rana of Jewel XI took 2-20 while Sajal Chowdhury and Mehrab Hossain picked up one wicket apiece.
In reply, Shaheed Jewel XI was restricted to 108-6 and tasted the defeat. Habibul Bashar Sumon who led Jewel XI was the highest scorer with 29 not out. Mushfique Babu made 27 and Hannan Sarkar scored 10. Mahmudul Hasan Rana was not out on 13.
Tareq Aziz and Sanwar Hossain grabbed 2-14 for Shaheed Mushtaque XI while Talha Jubair and Mohammad Rafique bagged one wicket apiece.     -BSS


