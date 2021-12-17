Video
Friday, 17 December, 2021
National cricketers celebrate Victory Day in New Zealand

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh national cricketers celebrated the 50th years of the country's Victory Day in New Zealand where they are now on a visit for a two-match Test series.
After a long and bloody war of nine months, the heroic Bengalis broke the chains of subjugation and breathed in the open air on this day in 1971.
In the 50 years of the victory, the country is flooded with joy and doing various activities to celebrate in unique fashion. The cricketers of Bangladesh national team joined that joy while sitting abroad. On Thursday, Bangladesh went to Hagley Oval Park in Christchurch for their first practice session after a mandatory week-long quarantine period but the session was spoiled due to an insistent rain.
While the practice session was ruined, the cricket all stood together with the national flag in front of them and sang the national anthem as part of their celebration for the Victory.
Mushfiqur Rahim wrote on his Facebook, "My motherland celebrates her 50th victory day - the nation which has made me who I am today. Let us never forget the families of the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for our country. Congratulations on a well deserved half century, my Bangladesh."
Shakib Al Hasan writes, "Let us celebrate victory with pride. Happy Victory Day, Bangladesh!"    -BSS


