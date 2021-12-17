Rain ruins Tigers' 1st day's practice in NZ

No new covid-19 attack found in Tigers' den but rain didn't permit them to start practicing in New Zealand. BCB Director, CCDM Chairman and National Team's Director for the tour Khaled Mahmud Sujon confirmed the news on Thursday.

"Greetings to all on the occasion of 50th anniversary of the Victory day," Sujon seen to greet countrymen in a video message conveyed by the BCB.

Nine Bangladesh cricketers are in isolation in New Zealand since contract tracing found them close to Covid-19 during travelling to Christchurch while Tigers' spinning coach Rangana Herath tested positive for Covid-19 couple of days back. The Team Director however, informed that all of the rest players and team management reported Covid-19 negative. He said, "We have some good news here. All of us tested Covid-19 negative today."

"We'll be shifted in another hotel on Friday," he added.

The players in isolation still will be staying in the hotel they are residing now and will be able to join with the team on December 21 after being tested negative. "Those who are carrying 'yellow band' will be staying here till December 20 but will be able to use gym from tomorrow. They will join with us on December 21," Sujon informed.

Regarding Herath, he said, "Rangana Herath had been taken to the isolation centre".

According to the tour schedules Tigers supposed to start practice on Thursday but failed to go to the centre wicket because of heavy downpour.

Sujon further said, "We were ready for practice session but couldn't do due to persistent rain. We therefore, will conduct gym session now".

Bangladesh and New Zealand will engage in a two-match Test series, which are also the part of the ICC Test Champion. The first Test of the series will be held between January 1 and 5 at Bay Oval in Tauranga while the 2nd and final Test will take place between January 9 and 13 at Hagley Oval at Christchurch.

Before the international actions, Tigers will play a two-day intra-squad match on December 22 and 23 while will warm-up against New Zealand-A on December 28 and 29.









