Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:37 AM
Quader almost completely fit: Doctor

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader's physical condition has improved, said the medical board on Thursday.
A 10-member medical board of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) gave the opinion after observing Quader's medical condition on Thursday (December 16) morning.
Board Head and BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed told reporters, "Obaidul Quader is almost completely fit. Blood pressure, oxygen circulations are all normal. Now we are waiting for his return home. I hope he can return home in a day or two."
He said that when he (Obaidul Quader) first came to the hospital, he had a little pain in his chest, a little bit of diabetes, a little heart problem. Everything is normal now. He will back home very soon.
Obaidul Quader was admitted to BSMMU around 10:00am on Tuesday (December 14) when he suddenly felt chest pain. After that, BSMMU formed a 10-member medical board for his treatment.
Obaidul Quader, 69, has been suffering from chronic heart and lung problems for a long time. When he became seriously ill in 2019, three blocks were found in the blood vessels of his heart. At that time he also took treatment from Singapore for some time.



