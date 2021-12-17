Video
Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:37 AM
Home Back Page

Cash crunch may impede M’singh-Nakla, Sherpur Road Improvement Project works

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Though officials are satisfied with the 70 per cent physical works progress of the 66km Mymensingh (Raghurampur)-Phulpur-Nakla-Sherpur Road Improvement Project, construction companies fear the progress may be halted if financial progress is not speeded up.
Till today its overall financial progress is 40 per cent against 70 per cent of physical progress.
Due to inadequate fund disbursement contractors may face difficulties as prices of construction materials are on the rise and for repayment of bank loans at higher interest rates.
Md Alam, Managing Director of Rana Builders Pvt Ltd (RBPL) told this while talking with the Daily Observer about the project's overall progress.
He said funds must be available to help the contractors to complete projects within scheduled time and once it is delayed, it affects the contractors in completing the construction within the tender costs as every day prices of different construction materials are increasing and in most cases the contractors rely on bank loans with huge interests.
He said along with 70 per cent physical progress the project's financial progress is only 40 per cent and it should be speeded up to carry on the works in time.
The total project cost in three packages is Tk 7.5 billion and if the fund is available as per requirement the project's construction works will be completed before schedule time, Alam said.
He said, "We have engaged world's high tech equipment in the construction works that is why works quality is standards the top officials after visiting the site has showed their satisfactions." As price escalation is not being maintained in most cases it becomes difficult to make profits for a contractor who needs to spend huge amount of money on bank interest and higher prices of construction materials, the RBP managing director said.
Syed Moinul Hassan, Director of the project and Additional Chief Engineer, Road and Highways Department, Mymensingh Zone said, "Till today everything is okay. There is no problem in the overall construction progress."
He said, "Few days back secretary of Road Transport and Highway Division of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges also visited the site area and he expressed his satisfaction saying overall progress of widening of existing pavement, earthwork, construction of rigid pavement and RCC box culvert of the 66km long road is satisfactorily going on."
He said if the current progress continues the project will be completed within scheduled time of next year.
Another senior official in the Road and Highways Department in Mymensingh zone said once the project is completed it will pave the way of smooth transportation as traffic is increasing in this region. Local mobility will also increase in transporting agricultural products which will contribute to GDP growth.


