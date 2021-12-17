Video
Aim we fought for in '71 not achieved yet: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said, "The target we fought for in 1971 is not achieved yet. Today, democracy is disappeared from the country. We are fighting to re-establish democracy and liberate the country again through struggle."
He made the remarks while talking to media after paying tributes for the party at the National Mausoleum in Savar. Other senior BNP leaders and activists were with him that time.
Fakhrul said, "We pay homage to those who gave their lives for independence. The Liberation War's hopes and aspirations were to establish a democratic state, a democratic society. That, however, has not been achieved. Today, the dictatorial Awami League government has established a one-party government."
The BNP Secretary General said that Khaleda Zia had been arrested in a false case, and she is not being permitted to receive treatment abroad. The government left her life at risk.
"We are fighting to restore the democracy in the country through systematic movement. The government will be ousted through strict united movement and our demands would be realized," he added.


