UN lauds BD’s massive success in 50 years

The Unites Nations (UN) has lauded Bangladesh for making massive success despite distress and turmoil in its 50 years journey as an independent nation.

Heads of 17 UN agencies here made the remarks in a letter written to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on the eve of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence.

"On the eve of the 50 anniversary of Bangladesh's independence, as a partner of 50 years, we the UN family in Bangladesh celebrate with you the achievements of the nation, and honour the legacy of sacrifices that brought the country where it is today," they wrote in the letter.

The country has traversed a long and difficult path from new nationhood devastated by war and famine, to its undeniable influence as a UN member state at the threshold of LDC graduation, providing shelter to 900,000 Rohingyas, the UN said.

Alongside the distress and turmoil that this journey has entailed, there have been massive successes, it added.

They said Bangladesh's achievements in human development especially in maternal and child mortality reduction, immunization, school enrolment and other social indicators even at relatively lower levels of per capita income made the country an example for other countries to emulate. This was well-recognized in the context of the Millennium Development Goals while subsequent achievements in sustained growth and poverty alleviation have brought the country to the point of graduating out of LDC status, the letter said.

Bangladesh has also emerged as an example to emulate in the area of disaster risk management, it added.

Bangladesh has been a vocal advocate for multilateralism, climate justice and LDCs while the country sponsored the Culture of Peace resolution that was unanimously adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1999, read the letter. Bangladesh is now among the largest troop contributors to the UN's peacekeeping missions, it added.

The UN said the path ahead is long and difficult and the country must recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2030 Agenda leaving not one person in Bangladesh behind, enhance gender equality, end poverty and become a developed nation was also lauded.

The UN in Bangladesh is committed to supporting the Bangladesh government every step of the way to achieve these ambitious goals, the local head of UN agencies said.







