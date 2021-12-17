Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

3 more die of Covid in 24 hrs

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed three deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally stands 28,041. Some 257 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,580,559.   
Besides, 181 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,544,598 and overall recovery rate at 97.76 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.02 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.15 per cent and the death rate at 1.76 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 25,203 samples.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quader almost completely fit: Doctor
Cash crunch may impede M’singh-Nakla, Sherpur Road Improvement Project works
Aim we fought for in '71 not achieved yet: Fakhrul
UN lauds BD’s massive success in 50 years
17 hospitalized with dengue
3 more die of Covid in 24 hrs
CPA to raise tariff after 35 years
Martyrs’ blood won’t go in vain: Hasina


Latest News
EU leaders think about new sanctions on Russia
US blacklists Chinese biotech firms over Uyghur surveillance
Rehana hands over 'Mujib Chirantan' memorabilia to Indian President
Joy urges youths to make Vision-2041 reality
PM vows to continue zero tolerance against militancy, terrorism
Mohua's case recorded by police after 14 days, accused unidentified
UN lauds Bangladesh for its massive success in 50 years
PM greets FFs with gifts on Victory Day
Hunger on the rise in the Arab world: UN
2 boys die falling from election campaign's pickup in Noakhali
Most Read News
A 66-member delegation of the Indian Armed Forces led by Major General RN Bhalla (Retd)
Russian land forces commander calls on Army Chief of Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data shows
Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh: A pride to the nation
DU student Meghla’s husband on 3-day remand
Tale of red-green Bangladesh
Dengue: 27 more hospitalized
Biden nominates JFK's daughter to be ambassador to Australia
Covid kills 4 more in 24 hours
UK Covid hospitalisation rates rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft